Batsman B. Aparajith and all-rounder J. Kousik have been asked by the State selectors to play under-23 cricket to rediscover their touch.

Both players, part of the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad, have been struggling for form this season.

Not picked in the eleven for the Ranji game against Madhya Pradesh at Cuttack, the two have been told to represent the State in its four-day C.K. Nayudu contest against Bengal, beginning at the SSN College ground on Monday.

Aparajith, who figured in the first three matches, found runs hard to come by. And Kousik, essentially a batting all-rounder and a useful seam bowler, has been unable to contribute much with the willow.

Speaking to The Hindu, State selection panel chief S. Sharath said, “Yes, Aparajith and Kousik are in Chennai for the game. We want them to find their confidence and gain match practice since they did not figure in the eleven for the last game. Both are cricketers with ability.”

Sharath said the two will leave Chennai after the completion of the under-23 match on November 3 and join the Ranji squad ahead of the game against Baroda, beginning at Raipur on Nov. 5.