Kaalai goes down by five wickets in its opener

B. Aparajith’s blistering unbeaten 118 (63b, 12x4, 6x6) set up VB Thiruvallur Veerans’s five-wicket win over Karaikudi Kaalai in their TNPL match at the NPRCET grounds here on Thursday.

Chasing 166 for a win, VB Thiruvallur Veerans lost Hari Prashanth off the very second ball of the chase to C. Ganapathy. Ganapathy could have had another wicket but Badrinath failed to latch on to the sharp chance that Aparajith offered.

Aparajith went on the attack, hammering K. Akash for 19 off his first over. Aparajith got another ‘life’ when S. Anirudha failed to pouch a skier.

Such was Aparajith’s domination that he made 34 of the 41 that Veerans scored in their PowerPlay. Veerans then lost two quick wickets.

N.S. Chaturved was caught in the deep off a long hop while Vignesh played on to S. Sujay as Veerans slumped to 53 for three.

Aparajith then bludgeoned two sixes and two fours off a Sujay over as he raced to 65 out of a total of 80 at the end of 10 overs.

Aparajith was precise with his footwork, coming down the track to the spinners while cutting and pulling off the back foot against the quicks.

None of the top order batsmen, though, could stay with him. Kavin was taken at point by Sujay even as Veerans’ 100 came up in the 14th over, with Aparajith’s contribution being 81.

R. Malolan straight-drove Rajkumar to the ropes twice. In the following Suresh Babu over, two more boundaries — one off a misfield and the other a streaky edge — made things interesting as 36 were needed of the last four overs.

In the seventeenth over from Ganapathy, Aparajith went berserk, smashing two consecutive sixes to complete a blistering hundred off just 56 balls.

Though Malolan holed out to Anirudha, Aparajith smashed 14 runs off the penultimate over from Ganapathy to clinch the win.

The scores:

Karaikudi Kaalai 165 for six in 20 overs (R. Srinivasan 50, M. Vijay Kumar 43, R. Rajkumar 34, Abhishek Tanwar three for 29, Malolan Rangarajan two for 18) lost to Thiruvallur Veerans 167 for five in 18.4 overs (B. Aparajith 118 n.o., Malolan Rangarajan 30, C. Ganapathy two for 38).