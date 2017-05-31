Anuj, Yashu shine for North

more-in

Anuj Rawat (57, 105b, 4x4, 3x6) and Yashu Sharma (77, 112b, 11x4) added 115 runs for the fourth wicket partnership to take North Zone to 276 against Central Zone on day one of the third-round match in the BCCI inter-zonal u-19 cricket tournament here.

For Central Zone, leg-spinner Rajarshi Srivastava was the pick of the bowlers with four for 67. Central Zone made 89 for one in reply.

In another match, left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai picked up five for 34 as West Zone bowled East Zone out for 123, and ran up 122 for six in reply.

Pawan Shah top-scored with 54 (96b, 8x4) for East Zone.

The scores (round three, day one):

At VB Nest: North Zone 276 in 66.3 overs (Mohd. Aslan Khan 33, Anuj Rawat 57, Yashu Sharma 77, Saqlain Haider 31, Parth Rakhade three for 71, Rajarshi Srivastava four for 67) vs Central Zone 89 for one in 21 overs (Rishabh Choubey 43 batting, Ankush Singh 37 batting).

At Southern Railway ground: East Zone 123 in 50.3 overs (Atul Singh Surwar 38, Sankar Paul 39, Siddharth Desai five for 34) vs West Zone 122 for six in 37 overs (Pawan Shah 54, Subham Singh three for 45).