Anjum Chopra becomes the first woman cricketer from India to be awarded an honorary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

A former India captain and recipient of the Padma Shri in 2014, Anjum was thrilled to share the communication from the MCC. “It is actually an honour for women’s cricket in India. My journey had begun with a trip to the National Stadium as a schoolgirl and I am delighted to be the first woman player from India to receive the MCC membership,” said Anjum on Tuesday.

