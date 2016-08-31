R. Anirudh Seshadhri’s 116 (208b, 15x4) was instrumental in City-I making 213 for seven and grabbing the first innings lead over District-II in the two-day TNCA round robin under-14 cricket tournament, which concluded here on Tuesday.

Struggling at 60 for five overnight, it was Anirudh’s innings that paved the way for City-I’s first innings lead.

The scores:

District–II 141 drew with City–I 213 for seven in 73.2 overs (R. Anirudh Seshadhri 116 n.o., Manav Parakh 52). City-I won on first innings lead.

City-II 161 drew with District-I 165 for three in 55 overs (B. Sachin 75 n.o., Adittya Varadharajan 42). Districts-I won on first innings lead.