A charged up Chhattisgarh, baby of the Ranji Trophy family but a convincing victor over lowly-placed Tripura in its first ever foray in the championship, will take on Andhra at the Cricket Association of Bengal Academy ground here from Thursday.

“Work hard on what is within our control,” has been Mohd. Kaif’s mantra for his men, comprising nearly entirely of raw talent, many making their debut in the nation’s premier tournament while for some it is only their second outing. “I don’t wish to complicate things for the youngsters,” said the seasoned campaigner.

Towards this end, the training has been rigorous, especially in fielding and catching, the skipper known to set high standards for himself on that score. “Such preparation will prepare us better for the actual pressure situations in a close match,” reasoned the acrobatic fielder who had donned India colours.

His stress has been on grooming and nurturing raw talent, right from the days he helmed UP to its title triumph and the fair showing when leading Andhra till the last season.

“It is important to have backing from experienced hands for the youngsters to make the mix right. With Andhra we had sourced Ch. Stephen from the under 19 ranks as were youngsters D. Siva Kumar and Bandaru Ayyappa pressed into pace duties, but only under the tutelage of the experienced Paidikalva Vijay Kumar,” said the ex-Andhra captain.

Andhra Manager M.S. Kumar hopes the game would be played in its entirety, what with rains robbing their middle and lower orders of batting in the previous game against Himachal Pradesh at Bhubaneswar. Even here the rains have never been out of the picture, showers lashing the distillery town even on Tuesday.

“We will aim for maximum points and play positive cricket with that in view. With the outdoor nets wet, we were forced to practise indoors. Looking back, we hope to dominate, as we did in the first session against HP. We mustn’t let things drift as when the bowling fell short on discipline in the subsequent sessions,” said the former Andhra middle order left-hander.

“The strip will be bouncy in the first session and slowly ease out. It should take turn from the end of the second day itself,” the ex-match referee and former Andhra selector in all categories said after studying the pitch.

The teams (from):

Chhattisgarh: Mohd. Kaif (capt.), Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ashutosh Singh, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Sahil Gupta, Abhuday Kant Singh, Ajay Mandal, Amandeep Singh, Asutosh Singh, Manoj Singh, P. Vivek, Pratik Raj Sinha, Rishabh Tiwari, Sahil Gupta, Shakeeb Ahmed, Shivendra Singh, Sumit Ruikar, Abhishek Tamrakar. Coach: Sulakshan Kulkarni.

Andhra: G. Hanuma Vihari (capt.), K.S. Bharat (vice-capt.), D. B. Prashant, D.B. Ravi Teja, M.U.B. Sriram, D. Siva Kumar, P. Vijay Kumar, Ch. Stephen, B. Ayyappa, I. Karthik Raman, K. Sreekanth, Bhargav Bhatt, T. Vamsi Krishna, B. Siddharth Prasad, A.G. Pradeep, Aswin Hebbar. Coach: K. Sanath Kumar.