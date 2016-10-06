“Andhra has the potential to peak this season,” predicted its coach Sanath Kumar, who has mentored Karnataka, Baroda and Assam to the business end of the Ranji Trophy in the past.

Not one to underrate an opponent, he ranked Himachal Pradesh among Group C’s best on the eve of their contest, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) cricket stadium, set to commence on Thursday.

While revealing respect for HP’s pacemen and its ‘decent spinners,’ the belief in his boys was evident. “Fast bowling is our forte,” he said, cautious that his speedsters had to be handled with care, what with recovery time between back-to-back games minimal. “We have sufficient bench strength though,” he said referring to a five-man battery.

“Spin was a weakness but the import of Baroda’s Bhargav Bhatt has bolstered the side,” said Sanath of the southpaw and tweaker, domestic cricket’s highest wicket-taker in his debut 2009-10 season. Focus on the process without worrying about results is the mantra for his men.

Most teams were comfortable at home but not so when playing away. With doctored pitches ruled out, cricketers would develop confidence playing outside their comfort zones for almost three months, Sanath said, his endorsement of neutral venues whole-hearted.

In such a scenario, the playing strip assumes importance. Cracks, more pronounced in the roughs, present a dry surface. “A green top wasn’t possible because rain (over the last fortnight) had made covering the square a must,” said curator Pankaj Patnaik.

“It should hold good for four days, with a 60-40 tilt in favour of the batsmen,” was Sanath’s reading of what should be a hard, verdict-oriented wicket.

One cloudburst here had derailed Delhi’s bid for victory over Odisha last season when a whole day was rained out. Andhra was denied the honours in its last face-off against HP at Dharmashala, rain again ruining its prospects.

“Ricky Bhui is undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder surgery at the National Cricket Academy,” said M.S. Kumar, Andhra manager and ex-middle order batsman.

Perhaps making up for the promising batsman’s absence could be former Hyderabad captains Hanuma Vihari and D.B. Ravi Teja. Adding value to the squad should be the backing from Amit Pathak and Kalyana Krishna, batting and bowling coaches respectively and former Andhra players.

On account of early sunrise and sunset in this region, the game will be played between 9 a.m and 4 p.m.

The teams (from):

Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan (capt.), Paras Dogra (vice-capt.), Ankush Bains (wk), Robin Bisht, Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma, Gurvinder Singh, Bipul Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Akshay Chauhan, Kanwar Abhinay, Shresth Nirmohi, Pankaj Jaswal and Nikhil Gangta.

Andhra: G. Hanuma Vihari (capt.), K.S. Bharath (vice-capt. &wk), D.B. Prasanth, D.B. Ravi Teja, M.U.B. Sriram, D. Siva Kumar, P. Vijay Kumar, Ch. Stephen, B. Ayyappa, I. Karthik Raman, K. Sreekanth, Bhargav Bhatt, T. Vamsi Krishna, B. Siddharth Prasad, A.G. Pradeep and Aswin Hebbar.