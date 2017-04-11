Amla, Maxwell make it a no-contest

Style and substance: While making a 38-ball 58 to take Kings XI home, Hashim Amla showed it was possible to play good, solid cricket and still get runs in this format.

It was a good toss to win, but Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to bat on a greenish wicket that was bound to lend early assistance to bowlers. The surface eased out as the match progressed, and Kings XI Punjab breezed its way to a spectacular eight-wicket victory with more than five overs remaining in this IPL duel at the Holkar Stadium on Monday.

Cricket can be a cruel game, and A.B. de Villiers, whose 46-ball unbeaten 89 was the most brilliant effort of the day, ended up on the losing side.

For KXIP, left-arm spinner Axar Patel — adjudged Man of the Match — bowled with exemplary control, and had key batsman Shane Watson castled with the new ball. He gave little away, bowling close to the body and extracting bounce.

During the chase, Manan Vohra batted fluently, whether stroking through cover or whipping off his legs.

And Hashim Amla (58 not out) showed it was possible to play good, solid cricket and still get runs in this format. The elegant batsman has the gift of timing. There seems little effort even when he is lofting the ball into the stands.

Despite a couple of hiccups, Kings XI was seldom threatened. Then, Glenn Maxwell (43 not out) cut loose, striking the most audacious of sixes, further demoralising the attack. Brute force apart, Maxwell is an intelligent cricketer who plays around with field placements.

Worse, the RCB fielders dropped catches. Amla was put down on 20 by fine-leg Billy Stanlake off Tymal Mills. Then Maxwell, on 13, was dropped by Mandeep Singh at point, off Shane Watson.

Earlier, de Villiers dazzled. He innovates, finds gaps with a surgeon’s precision and sends the ball climbing into the stands effortlessly. The feature of de Villiers’ batting is the quickness with which he picks the length. He can both dance down the track or stay back and play the ball late off the back-foot. To top all that, his bat speed is incredible.

Sandeep Sharma thought he had foxed de Villers when he saw the South African jumping out and pitched short and wide. de Villiers, almost magically, shifted his body weight and somehow retained his balance as he got under the ball to direct it over cover-point for one of his nine sixes, a lot of which were slog-sweeps off pacemen.

There are times when he premeditates, but is so quick that he can still fall back on a plan-B if needed. Mentally, he also forces the bowlers to operate to his strengths. de Villiers then manipulates their length.

Another gripping moment in the innings came when a fighting Mandeep top-edged a short one from Varun Aaron, and ’keeper Saha ran it down, read the swirl and flung himself to his right to come up with the ball a few yards short of the ropes. It was a sensational effort.