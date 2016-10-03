Selecting an All-Time Indian Test squad involves multiple variables — cricketing eras and habits of mind, uncovered and protected pitches, playing conditions, quality of opposition, team strength and resources, leadership, and so on.

Then there is the problem of quality vs. quantity.

Our five-member Selection Committee, comprising Suresh Menon (chairman), Mohandas Menon (statistical anchor), N. Ram, G. Viswanath and Vijay Lokapally, Test cricket aficionados from The Hindu group, was determined not to indulge in subjective excess.

Even if the selection was primarily an exercise in imagination, injuries needed to be factored in and players had to be picked for all conditions. Besides the All-Time Indian Test squad, the committee decided to name three elevens, one each for five-Test series in England, Australia, and at home.

India’s All-Time Best Test Squad (from 285 players capped so far):

The 15-member squad:

1. Sunil Gavaskar, 2. Virender Sehwag, 3. Rahul Dravid, 4. Sachin Tendulkar, 5. Vijay Hazare, 6. V.V.S. Laxman, 7. Kapil Dev, 8. M.S. Dhoni (wicket-keeper), 9. Anil Kumble (Captain), 10. Zaheer Khan, 11. Vinoo Mankad, 12. Bishan Singh Bedi, 13. E.A.S. Prasanna, 14. J. Srinath, and 15. Virat Kohli.

Special mention: B.S. Chandrasekhar, S. Kirmani, Harbhajan Singh, G.R. Viswanath, Sourav Ganguly, M.A.K. Pataudi, S. Venkataraghavan, Vijay Merchant, Mohd. Azharuddin, Vijay Manjrekar, and R. Ashwin.

Playing XI (in India):

1. Sunil Gavaskar, 2. Virender Sehwag, 3. Rahul Dravid, 4. Sachin Tendulkar, 5. V.V.S. Laxman, 6. Vinoo Mankad, 7. Kapil Dev, 8. M.S. Dhoni, 9. Anil Kumble, 10. Zaheer Khan, and 11. E.A.S. Prasanna; 12th man: Virat Kohli.

Playing XI (in England):

1. Sunil Gavaskar, 2. Virender Sehwag, 3. Rahul Dravid, 4. Sachin Tendulkar, 5. Vijay Hazare, 6. Kapil Dev, 7. M.S. Dhoni, 8. Anil Kumble, 9. Zaheer Khan, 10. J. Srinath, and 11. Bishan Singh Bedi; 12th man: Virat Kohli.

Playing XI (in Australia):

1. Sunil Gavaskar, 2. Virender Sehwag, 3. Rahul Dravid, 4. Sachin Tendulkar, 5. Vijay Hazare, 6. V.V.S. Laxman, 7. Kapil Dev, 8. M.S. Dhoni, 9. Anil Kumble, 10. Zaheer Khan, and 11. E.A. S. Prasanna; 12th man: Virat Kohli.