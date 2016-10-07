Aditya Barooah cracked a century (109) to help Tamil Nadu record a 165-run win over Goa in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-day league cricket championship here on Thursday.

The scores: Third round: Hyderabad 204 for nine in 50 overs (G. Vinith Reddy 58, Akhil Anil four for 28) lost to Kerala 205 for eight in 44.4 overs (S. Rohan 37, Arjun Aji 71, Ajay Dev Goud three for 20).

Andhra 231 in 50 overs (Maheep Kumar 93, D.G.J. Chaitanya 44, Rishi Boppanna three for 37) lost to Karnataka 234 for seven in 49.1 overs (S.J. Nikin Jose 49, Rishi Boppanna 65 not out, U.A.V. Varma three for 27).

Tamil Nadu 236 for seven in 50 overs (Aditya Barooah 109, Abhishek Selvakumar 44, U. Mukhilesh 33) bt Goa 71 in 31.4 overs (Suyash S. Prabhudesai 34, S. Kishan Kumar four for 20).