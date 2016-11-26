Zimbabwe into tri-series final after rains foils Windies

more-in

Zimbabwe sneaked into the tri-series final after West Indies fell agonizingly short in their rain-affected one-day international on Friday, losing by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Chasing Zimbabwe’s 218—8, West Indies was 124—5 in 27.3 overs when rain stopped their chase and ultimately the game, giving the Zimbabweans a narrow victory and a place in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

West Indies would have been in the decider if it had lost one less wicket by the time the weather intervened.

Bowler Tendai Chisoro was crucial in Zimbabwe’s victory, scoring 42 not out in an unbeaten 91-run partnership with Sikandar Raza (76 not out) for the ninth wicket.

That stand a record ninth-wicket partnership for the team in ODIs got the Zimbabweans to a decent score, and Chisoro followed up with 2—23 with the ball, removing both West Indies openers.

Jonathan Carter made 43 not out for West Indies but it was frustrated by the weather, the latest narrow losses for the West Indians in this tournament.

West Indies tied the third match against Zimbabwe when it should have won, and lost by one run in a last-ball finish against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The latest result meant Zimbabwe moved from the bottom of the standings to one point above West Indies.

Zimbabwe had to battle out of trouble after choosing to bat first in Bulawayo and also having its innings interrupted by rain. The home team was 89—7 at one point and Raza and Chisoro came together with the score 127—8 after 37 overs. They stayed together for the remainder of the innings to post a defendable score.

Chisoro then had Johnson Charles out caught and bowled for a duck and Evin Lewis lbw for 9, sending the West Indian openers back inside the first three overs.

Sean Williams took 2—18 with his left-arm spin to reduce West Indies to 93—5.

Knowing West Indies had to accelerate when he came out to join Carter, Jason Holder hit three fours and a six in his 22 not out off 17 balls but it wasn’t enough.