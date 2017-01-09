Yuvraj, Dhawan sweat it out at CCI

CONTRASTING FORTUNES: While Shikhar Dhawan has been picked despite a dismal 2016, Yuvraj Singh comes into the side on the strength of his best Ranji Trophy showing ever. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Under-19 stars. Left-handed batsmen. Exciting characters on and off the field. Not too mention, their speech mannerisms.

Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan have a lot in common. But watching them train together at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday would have given the observers the feeling that the two have been reunited in India colours after treading different paths, at least in the recent past.

All through their 90-minute net session, Yuvraj and Dhawan batted as flawlessly as any batsman of their stature would against local net bowlers. They appeared to be getting themselves back in the groove for Tuesday’s warm-up match for India-A against the touring England side, ahead of the ODI and T20 series.

No doubt the limelight will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, making his maiden appearance on the field after handing over the captaincy to Virat Kohli. But the performances of Yuvraj and Dhawan will be closely monitored too. After all, neither was really in the reckoning to be selected for the series against England.

Yuvraj did score heaps of runs in the opening half of the Ranji Trophy before taking a break for his wedding. In fact, his tally of 672 runs in just eight innings is his highest in a Ranji season ever since making his debut in 1996-97.

However, his subdued performances during the last year’s World Twenty20 — where he tallied just 52 runs in four matches — would have indicated that his eventful and courageous journey in international cricket was perhaps coming to an end.

For Dhawan, on the other hand, almost the whole of 2016 was a lean patch, before he was sidelined with an injury during the second Test against New Zealand in October. And with K.L. Rahul having impressed across formats, Dhawan was far from being assured of a place in the limited-overs squad.

While he has been dropped from the T20 squad, his selection to the ODI squad is perhaps his last opportunity to justify his place in the side. The fact that Rohit Sharma continues to be sidelined due to a thigh injury also seem to have worked in Dhawan’s favour.

However, during their nets session — which also saw Yuvraj bowl to Dhawan towards the end — the duo seemed at peace. They will hope to set Brabourne afire on Tuesday, though.

Root to arrive later

Joe Root, England’s batting mainstay, is all set to join his limited-overs team-mates in time before Sunday’s series opener in Pune.

Root, expecting the birth of his child, has stayed back home but it is learnt that he is likely to join the squad in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before it leaves for Pune.

Root was thus the only member missing from England’s first training session of the tour at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

The squad slogged out for more than three overs, with spin bowling consultant Saqlain Mushtaq spending a lot of time with the slow bowlers.

Later in the day, captain Eoin Morgan and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler attended a promotional event at a mall. - Amol Karhadkar