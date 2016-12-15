Wonderful job by groundstaff at Chidambaram Stadium

more-in

The Indian team will have fielding practice at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday morning following a request from team coach Anil Kumble.

The English side will conduct its fielding session from noon. Since, MAC ‘B’ is not ready yet, the teams will train on the main ground.

TNCA president N. Srinivasan visited the arena on Wednesday evening and was pleased with the work done on the stadium and the pitch, ahead of the fifth Test beginning here on Friday.

He told The Hindu, “The groundstaff has done a wonderful job. I am proud of the kind of work that has gone in to get the ground and the stadium ready following the cyclone.”

Heating techniques such as using burning coal were employed to dry the surface. Srinivasan walked up to the tireless groundstaff, often the unsung lot, and congratulated them.

In the morning, Kumble and all-rounder R. Ashwin visited the stadium. The Indian coach was pleased with the condition of the ground, according to TNCA secretary K.S. Viswanathan.

No fan messages

He revealed the replay screens will not display messages from fans during the match or the breaks. “Some of the messages were not complimentary to the England team. The BCCI also conveyed this to us,” said Viswanathan.

Meanwhile, English paceman Stuart Broad, who missed the third and fourth Tests because of fitness issues, bowled at the nets at the IIT-Chemplast ground.

“Since he was informed that the practice wickets at Chepauk were not ready, Broad came here to bowl. We got a pitch ready for him. Broad was happy with the track,” said Bharat Reddy, executive vice-president, Chemplast-Sanmar.

Meanwhile, two of the four floodlight towers are ready to use. The other two are expected to be repaired by Thursday. The Ram Singh gate is also being fixed.

The technicians have set right the air-conditioners and the internet at the stadium is now working.

The path to the Gopalan gate, littered with fallen trees, is being cleared.

For a large part, the teams spent a quiet day in their hotel rooms. Thursday could witness a lot more action.