What’s the gain in Sanju vs KCA tussle?

CUTTACK: Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who has already donned Indian colours in Twenty20 and is considered a player for the future, finds himself at the centre of a controversy involving the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

Sanju, who did not practice with the Kerala team ahead of its Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match against Tripura here due to a knee injury, had requested the KCA to release him for rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Since he did not get any response, he had to hang around with the team even though he did not play the match.

It is understood that the 22-year-old was hauled up for his alleged misconduct during Kerala’s match against Goa, where he threw his bat (in the dressing room) after getting out for zero in the second innings and left the stadium without informing anyone, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from November 13 to 16.

The matter escalated when his father Vishwanadh Samson spoke to KCA president T.C. Mathew, who also heads the NCA, to plead for his son’s release for rehabilitation. After Vishwanadh raised the issue in the media, Sanju was allowed to go home after the end of the match against Tripura.

However, there was uncertainty over when he would be able to start his rehab process at the NCA.

KCA officials allege that Vishwanadh used bad language while speaking to Mathew, while Sanju’s father has reportedly denied such allegations.

Now the KCA has formed a four-member “independent'” committee to look into the allegations against Sanju. The possibility of disciplinary action against the player cannot be ruled out.

Sources, however, said the problem had its roots in Sanju gaining popularity two years back in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was being blamed for the state team’s defeats and understandably came under tremendous pressure.

Taking action against the player over the bat-throwing incident now appears to be an after-thought as Sanju was allowed to play the next match against Andhra at Guwahati. It is understood that Sanju had good relations with his teammates and did not have any issues with the team management.

Current coach Tinu Yohannan vouched for it. “The team is with him all throughout. The team will always be there with him, stand with him. It is unfortunate this has happened. It is just a phase that he will go through and am sure he will learn a lot from this experience.”

“A little bit (communication) was an issue. That’s what happened. Decisions should have been prompt. Because of the delay (the problem came). He is a complete team man. He always stands with the team. Despite injury, he chose to play for the team,” said Yohannan.