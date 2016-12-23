We were disciplined and accurate: Crist

more-in

Tamil Nadu seamer Aswin Crist termed his bowling against Karnataka here as the most memorable of his career so far.

Crist said he stuck to line and length on a surface where there was assistance for the pacemen. “We were disciplined and accurate. And there was movement and bounce for the bowlers from this wicket.”

Asked about his most memorable scalp from among his six wickets, Crist replied, “The delivery with which I got Karun Nair. The ball pitched on the off and moved away.”

He had good words to say about his pace partner T. Natarajan as well. “He bowls at a good pace and gets bounce. He bowled very well from the other end. So did K. Vignesh. The fielding and catching were excellent too.”

Crist said the Tamil Nadu team-management and the bowlers had studied the previous mode of dismissals of the Karnataka batsmen. “We bowled at specific areas to each batsman. Our plans worked. We were not bothered by reputation.”

Balaji factor

On the influence of pace bowling coach L. Balaji, Crist said, “He always emphasises on control and bowling in good areas. Balaji sir has been great for us.”

Balaji said, “Every team needs at least three competent pacemen and good reserve strength in this department to do well in the knock-out stages of the Ranji Trophy. I thought Crist, Natarajan and K. Vignesh bowled very well today.”

The Tamil Nadu bowling coach was also pleased that his pacemen had done plenty of bowling this season. “I am a great believer in bowling fitness. A paceman has to bowl long spells to know about himself and his body. You don’t get to learn much by bowling short spells.”