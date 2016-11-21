Vohra lays the foundation for Punjab

BEST BOWLER OF THE DAY: Tamil Nadu’s K. Vignesh, who took three wickets, makes a successful appeal against Punjab opener Manan Vohra. | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy;R_V_Moorthy -

TN bowlers err in pitching it short in search of pace

NAGPUR: Manan Vohra’s consistency this season continued against Tamil Nadu as he laid the foundation for Punjab to finish the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match at 241 for six at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

His strokeful 73 was the highlight of the day when bowlers had a battle on hand despite initial support from the pitch.

Tamil Nadu may have erred in pitching it short as the bowlers looked to generate extra pace. The Punjab openers, Vohra and Jiwanjot Singh, stood up to the challenge and gave a good demonstration of their technique. The sound of the ball hitting the ball was sweet.

The ball did beat the bat and at times took the edge too, but Vohra and Jiwanjot survived and complemented each other. Jiwanjot, ever the traditional batsman, chose to dig in and play the waiting game while Vohra gave vent to his flair. His shots went in all directions but the back-foot punch was dominant and most productive way of taming the attack.

“We had to keep it tight. They were attacking us initially and we looked to put pressure since they were scoring through boundaries. The idea was to make them play on the front-foot,” said K. Vignesh, who bowled 22 overs to make an impression on the opposition with three wickets to his credit. “It’s not easy to get wickets on this pitch. You have to persist.”

The harder Tamil Nadu tried, the better Vohra tackled the bowlers. His positive approach worked well for the team after Tamil Nadu failed to exploit the advantage of bowling first.

Runs accrued fluently but a break for a ball change impacted Jiwanjot’s concentration. On resumption, he poked at a ball gingerly and ended up getting a thick edge after his fine knock off 111 balls with 12 fours.

“The bounce was spongy and one had to be alert. The ball was seaming too. I just looked to play the ball close to the body. It was important to keep going because on such a pitch you can encounter a good ball anytime. I should have done better though,” said Vohra of his innings.

From a comfortable 97 for no loss Punjab slipped to 107 for three as Vohra and Mandeep Singh, playing only his third match, fell in succession to Vignesh. The bowler hustled Vohra into picking a wrong line and foxed Mandeep in a similar fashion; the two wickets falling in the same over.

Punjab now looked up to Uday Kaul, the left-handed veteran of 11 seasons. Kaul knew the job well but his 162-ball vigil with five fours met a premature end from a run out.

The scores:

Punjab — 1st innings: Manan Vohra lbw b Vignesh 73, Jiwanjot Singh c Jagadeesan b Crist 30, Uday Kaul run out 56, Mandeep Singh lbw b Vignesh 0, Gurkeerat Mann c Jagadeesan b Shankar 27, Mayank Siddana c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 18, Gitansh Khera (batting) 22, Sandeep Sharma (batting) 4; Extras (lb-6, nb-3, w-2): 11; Total (for six wkts in 86 overs): 241.

Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-107, 3-107, 4-160, 5-192, 6-234.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 22-8-45-1, T. Natarajan 16-2-52-0, K. Vignesh 22-3-89-3, Aushik Srinivas 16-3-29-0, Vijay Shankar 10-2-20-1.