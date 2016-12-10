Vijay and Kohli chip away at England's total

more-in

Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli put together a solid partnership to add 101 runs to India's tally on the third day of the fourth test between India and England Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

India's scorecard is 247/2 at lunch.

Vijay's eighth test hundred came on a day when the duo will look to close down on the first innings target of 400 that England had set them on Day 2. This hundred is also his second in this series.

Kolhi played a calm and composed innings, settling in for the long haul. Together, they chipped away at England's total bit by bit. India now trail England by 153 runs.

Earlier in the morning, Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled out by medium pacer Jake Ball, just three runs short of a half century.

At the end of second day’s play on Friday, India was at 146 for 1.

India leads the five-Test match series 2-0.

Brief scores:

India 247/2 at lunch

Virat Kohli: 44*, Murali Vijay: 124*

England: 400