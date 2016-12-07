Uncertainty over Chennai Test

more-in

The death of Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa may have put a question mark over India’s fifth and final Test against England, scheduled in Chennai, from December 16. But BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke clarified that it has not arrived at any decision on a possible postponement of the match.

“We haven’t taken any decision with regard to the Chennai Test match,” Shirke said here on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a very sensitive decision. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and we are taking inputs from the host association as to the mood and the sentiment of the people, and based on what evolves, the final decision will be taken.”

With barely ten days left for the start of the Test, the BCCI may have had to put venues on stand-by in case the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) expresses inability to stage the match.

When asked if the BCCI had shortlisted stand-by venues, Shirke said: “We are monitoring the situation almost on an hourly or a daily basis. The BCCI has got a number of alternate venues. In fact, there are new venues which have been added, so there is no paucity of venues. Again, that should not be read as a decision [of the game] having been shifted.”

S. Dipak Ragav from Chennai adds:

The TNCA, on Tuesday, has written to the BCCI saying that it was ready to host the Test in Chennai since the official mourning period will be over before the teams arrive.”

It is understood it could be a few more days before a decision is taken. The TNCA and the BCCI are in regular contact with the latter’s primary concern being whether adequate security measures could be provided for the teams which are expected to arrive in the city on December 13. The practice sessions have been scheduled from the following day.