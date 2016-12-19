Unbeaten century by Rahul Thakur

more-in

In what is being billed as a virtual knockout clash, the Mumbai bowlers were made to toil by the Himachal Pradesh batsmen on the opening day of is last league match of the Cooch Behar (u-19) Trophy cricket tournament.

Riding on useful contributions from the top six — led by Rahul Thakur’s unbeaten 122 — Himchal Pradesh was placed at 387 for four at the end of the day’s play.

Junaid, Jaiswal shine

At Mysuru, an unbeaten knock of 52 (5x4) by Md. Junaid and his vital 89-run fifth-wicket partnership with Mickil Jaiswal (54, 6x4), helped Hyderabad end day one against Karnataka at 236 for seven.

The scores:

At Mumbai: Himachal Pradesh 387 for four (Rahul Thakur 122 n.o., M.Z. Khan 66, D.B. Rangi 64, Mukul Negi 41, A.A. Walia 40, P.S. Tomar 38 n.o.) vs Mumbai.

At Mysuru: Hyderabad 236 for seven in 90 overs (Mickil Jaiswal 54, Md. Junaid 52 n.o., Chandan Sahani 40, Nithesh Reddy 40) vs Karnataka.