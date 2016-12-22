Two teams with points to prove

more-in

Cricket teams often have been dominated by or depended on one star player. But never has a team’s identity been defined by one person, like it has been for Jharkhand with M.S. Dhoni.

Come Friday, the team has a chance to take one more step to carve its own identity when it takes on Haryana in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

On the team’s rise over the last two years, coach Rajiv Kumar said working as team and not as individuals has been the key. “Even last year we had a very good set of players, but the difference now is that it is not about individuals performances.”

Jharkhand made it to the last-eight stage last year too, from Group C, and secured its promotion to Group B this year. In the league stages, Jharkhand has been the best, scoring two points more than powerhouse Karnataka.

Another reason for the good show has been improved fitness. “We changed a few things during the off-season. To be successful in the Elite group, you have to be consistent,” said Rajiv.

The side has deployed an aggressive brand of cricket which is evinced in the fact that it has managed to post two innings victories and conceded the first-innings lead only once in eight matches.

Ishank Jaggi, Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary have scored more than 500 runs, and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and pacer Ashish Kumar have accounted for 70 wickets between them.

Rajiv requested Dhoni to mentor the side, and the skipper has been spending time with the team, practising alongside on a couple of occasions this year. The Indian skipper’s mantra of taking the game till the end has been embraced by the team.

For Haryana, this year has been a different experience, being in the plate group after a poor season last year.

It was a big fall, considering it has players like Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Vijay Yadav, who took over as coach this year said, “Last year was very difficult for the side. We know we don't belong in the Plate group. So, we had to get outright wins to get back to the elite group.”

Yadav praised the efforts of his bowlers. “Mohit has done well as captain and with the ball, along with Chahal. With the bat, Nitin Saini has done really well scoring 900 runs so far,” he said.

The teams (from): Jharkhand: Saurabh Tiwary (capt.), Ishank Jaggi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sunny Gupta, Samar Quadri, Ajay Yadav, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Vikas Singh, Kaushal Singh, Ishan Kishan, Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar, Pratyush Singh, Anand Singh.

Haryana: Mohit Sharma (capt.), Ashok Sandhu, Ashish Hooda, Mohit Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joginder Sharma, Sanjay Pahal, Rajat Paliwal, Harshal Patel, Shubham Rohilla, Nitin Saini, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Virender Dahiya, Amit Mishra, Guntashveer Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Poonish Mehta.