Three in-a-row for West Indies

SKIPPER SPONTANEOUS: Stafanie Taylor thanking the spactators for their support after West Indies’s victory. Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Harmanpreet and Veda unable to take India past the finish line

Two tight overs by West Indies pacers Deandra Dottin and Shakera Selman at the business end saw the West Indies completing a whitewash (3-0) against India in the three-match T20 series that ended at Mulapadu here on Tuesday. The visitor defeated India by 15 runs.

Chasing 140 for victory, India needed 28 runs from the last two overs. With skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (60 n.o., 51b, 3x4, 3x6) and Veda Krishnamurthy (31 n.o., 40b) going great guns, it looked anybody’s game.

But both the pacers held their nerve and stuck to a fine line and length, resulting in a series of frustrating swing-and-miss strokes by the Indian duo.

The host failed to utilise the PowerPlay to the optimum level, and with three wickets tumbling for just 32 runs in six overs, the onus fell on Harmanpreet and Veda to salvage the innings.

It was yet another forgettable outing for opener Vanitha as she failed to regain her crease in the very first ball and the throw from Stafanie Taylor from point was spot on.

Smirti Mandhana was a victim of her flamboyance and local girl Meghana’s ambitious stroke proved her undoing.

Earlier, electing to bat, the West Indies posted a fighting 139 for four in 20 overs, with skipper Stafanie Taylor churning out yet another knock of substance — an unbeaten 44 off 55-balls.

It was her opening partner, Hayley Matthews (47, 22b, 7x4, 1x6) who stole the thunder as she went berserk to take the team’s total past 60 in just six overs.

The scores:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews c Nuzhat b Poonam 47, Stafanie Taylor (not out) 44, Britney Cooper lbw b Ekta 11, Kycia Knight c Meghna b Poonam 16, Deandra Dottin c Harmanpreet b Jhulan 6, Shaquana Quintyne (not out) 9; Extras (w-4, b-1, 1-nb): 6; Total (for four wkts. in 20 overs): 139.

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-87, 3-108, 4-123.

India bowling: Jhulan Goswami 4-0-21-1, Anuja Patil 2-0-27-0, Ekta Bisht 3-0-21-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-33-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-25-2, Harmanpreet Kaur 3-0-11-0.

India: V.R. Vanitha run out 0, S. Meghna c Shakera b Hayley 19, Smriti Mandhana c Shaquana b Deandra 6, Veda Krishnamurthy (not out) 31, Harmanpreet Kaur (not out) 60; Extras (b-2, lb-1, w-5): 8; Total (for three wkts. in 20 overs): 124.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-21, 3-32.

West Indies bowling: Shakera Selman 4-0-16-0, Deandra Dottin 4-0-29-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-28-1, Anisa Mohammed 4-0-21-0, Shaquana Qunityne 4-0-27-0.

Toss: West Indies.

West Indies won by 15 runs.