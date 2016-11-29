They bowled boring lines: Jadeja

more-in

Ravindra Jadeja missed an opportunity to score his maiden three-figure mark on Monday.

It is not often that a Test century is scored by the one coming in at No. 8 in the batting order.

At 90, Jadeja holed out in an attempt to send a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid into the stands at the I.S. Bindra Stadium here.

“I am not disappointed that I was out to that shot,” said Jadeja and explained, “The shot, I got out to, is my pet shot. I can hit a six any time with that shot, I had the confidence, but the ball came slow off the wicket and that’s why I didn’t get the required impact.”

When asked about his apparent aggression, particularly after lunch, Jadeja said, “I didn’t go on an attacking mode. They were bowling boring lines outside the off-stump. We had lot of time at our disposal so I just thought that let’s disturb the bowler, going outside the off-stump and try to use the gaps on leg-side. Luckily I got four boundaries in that over [from Chris Woakes].

Reflecting on his approach to batting, the man with three triple centuries in Ranji Trophy, said, “It’s not that I consider myself as a batsman. I am a batsman. I have scored runs. If you leave out Test cricket, my average in first-class cricket is 53. I have an idea that I can bat. I wasn’t in a hurry.

Lot of batting to come

England’s wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow chose to strike an optimistic chord.

“Obviously, there was variable bounce you, kind of, expect that on day three. So yes…, it all was happening but at the same time, it’s still a decent pitch. We still got (Joe) Root out there in the middle, we still got Jos (Buttler) and (Chris) Woakes to come... (Adil) Rashid has scored lot of runs. There’s still lot of batting under the shed.”

Asked about the impact of R. Ashwin on the English players, Bairstow said, “Look, Ashwin is a quality bowler, got a lot of tricks and lot of variation. So, at some point, you got to give credit to the bowler, as well.”

When probed to remark on Virat Kohli’s reaction to Stokes’ dismissal, Bairstow said, “It’s up to him. He is obviously quite a vocal character. But that’s Virat. He gets a bit wound up in things like that.”