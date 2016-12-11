The team backed me and I’m thankful for it: Kaushik Gandhi

more-in

The promise of an emerging batsman holds if there are signs of realisation, fades if not. The signs can include an innings of rush, or of vigil of immense impact; or a string of these in the long haul.

For Kaushik Gandhi, the ongoing Ranji season is just that; he is Tamil Nadu’s highest run-getter, with 709 runs at 70.90.

What is more, he scored his maiden First Class hundred, a one-fifty and a double hundred this season.

A 157 versus Madhya Pradesh at Cuttack, was bettered with a 164 against Punjab at Nagpur, which in turn was outdone with a 202 against Gujarat here on Saturday.

For a batsman who had been named in the State squad for the 2009-10 Ranji season and made his debut in 2011, he had played only six matches till this season, and had only 205 runs to show for it.

“Earlier, there were bigger and better players in the team, and it was not easy to get games at a stretch. Whatever chances I got, I couldn’t utilise them better,” said Kaushik Gandhi, after the completion of the match against Gujarat.

“Even this year, I didn’t do much in the first three games. But the team backed me and I’m thankful for it. Only after I hit the first hundred did I completely stop worrying about my chances.”

It helped that his role in the team was well-defined. “My role in this team is to play anchor. Because, there are a lot of stroke-makers in the team,” he said.

“I concern myself with the number of balls I play. Of course, it’s difficult to play, say, 500 balls every innings. But my job is to spend as much time as I can at the crease.”

Did he work on anything specific for this season?

“Since we were to play at neutral venues, I knew that we would have to bat on green-tops. So, I just worked on my defence, and on the basic techniques of playing fast bowling.”

It sure must have come in handy when Jasprit Bumrah dared him with a spate of short balls in the match here after he had pulled one for four.

“I tried to score off [the short balls] since it wasn’t risky. The wicket didn’t have much in it for the bowlers, and so the chances of my getting out were slim,” said Kaushik Gandhi with a smile.