The ‘Kohlicam’ and what it will tell us about a cricket match

In the early years of the IPL, it was said that a ‘Modicam’ was in place, focused on Lalit Modi, to record for posterity every gesture made by the czar of the short-format game. Here was the czar smiling at a Bollywood extra, there he was shaking hands with a player, and over there he was surrounded by the rich and famous. All terribly boring, of course. If a camera has to be focused on any single individual during a cricket match, it has to be on Virat Kohli.

If the scorecards of the matches and their results were to be somehow wiped out from memory, both human and electronic, leaving aside only the images from the ‘Kohlicam’, a report of the games could be constructed merely by studying the India captain’s facial expressions and body language.

A wicket falls, a catch is taken, a catch missed, a player misfields, the batsman ducks under a bouncer, there is a skirmish, the DRS rules against India, the DRS rules for India — everything that happens on the field is reflected in the captain’s responses. Kohli must be the most expressive captain to have played the game, as excitable as he is exciting. He has no career in poker, certainly!

Indian captains have belonged to the keep-it-all-in school of thought, articulated by Tiger Pataudi: “I don’t believe in showing emotion in public.” But Kohli does show emotion, and the game is the richer for it. His immediate predecessor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was poker-faced, as were Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. Sourav Ganguly was different, although not nearly as expressive (except while waving his shirt on the Lord’s balcony). In his brief spell as captain, Sachin Tendulkar too tended to let his manner reveal his mind. No definite conclusions can be drawn from this, except that each captain brings to the game his own style and shows us what he is most comfortable with.

More important than Kohli’s possible usefulness in imaginary situations is the fact that he is leading an Indian team to match some of the country’s best. Gradually the middle order is being locked in, the spinners are falling into place (at least in home conditions), and the fast bowlers have bowled remarkably in the current series. When — if ever — have the Indian fast bowlers outbowled their English counterparts? Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav have been faster, sharper, and looked more threatening. Add to that Ishant Sharma and Bhuvaneswar Kumar sitting among the reserves and Kohli can feel all’s right with the world.

To go 2-0 up by the end of the third Test on tracks that were not the spinning demons they were expected to be is commendable. At Mohali, England won the toss and batted first — received wisdom has it that that was all you needed to do to win a Test in India — and still lost. Batting with a fractured finger, young Haseeb Hameed showed how you could both defend stoutly as well as strike regularly against the Indian bowlers. England will miss him for the rest of the series, and so will the Indian crowds for whom classical batsmanship sometimes is a nudge for a single in a T20 game.

Going through motions

Could England have done better? There were phases in Mohali when they seemed to be merely going through the motions. Their first innings saw suicidal batsmanship, and they never recovered from that. Perhaps the captain’s own uncertainties at the top of the order contributed to a dulling of focus. Alastair Cook has a century (first Test) and a 50 (second) in the series, but four years ago when England won, it was his assurance at the top that played the key role.

It is considered very modern these days to say that the role of the captain in cricket is diminished. Cricket teams travel with more support staff than players. Theoretically, there is a ready solution to every problem, from the physical to the abstract. Yet, the captain is crucial even if he is the first among equals. Credit for victories may be shared, but defeats continue to be his alone.

Cook is the old-fashioned captain, giving the other ten professionals in the team the room to work things out, keeping his feelings in check on the field, and following the tried and tested which has worked for him for the most part. The contrast with Kohli is startling.

Yet, this will be Kohli’s test too soon enough. His legacy, as that of all captains, will be decided as much by how many and how he wins as by how he loses. Even during short periods in the game when things seem to be going against him, the same Kohli who is a joyful, attacking leader when ahead tends to look somewhat uncertain. His defensive technique as fielding captain is not in the same class as his defensive technique as a batsman. But he will learn.

Meanwhile, let us have that Kohlicam. Whether sports builds character or not, it certainly reveals it.