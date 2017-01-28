Tendulkar, mongoose and the secret of winning

more-in

KOLKATA: Sachin Tendulkar rolled back his memory to recollect the best connection with the city where he launched the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon on Saturday.

In the city to promote the Marathon, which will be run on Sunday, Tendulkar veered off to his fond recollections about the Eden Gardens, best of which he said happened in the Hero Cup semifinal against South Africa in 1993.

“I don’t think many of you have noticed this but because it was the first day and night match, there was a mongoose which kept coming in the second-half of the match,” Tendulkar revealed the secret that helped India win the match in the last over, which he bowled.

“We got some wickets when it came. Then there were some runs and again the mongoose came and we got wickets. So, I was waiting for the mongoose to keep coming. The match got rather close and I ended up bowling the last over.” The legendary batsman remembered. “It was quite memorable and completely different, the first day-and-night match where I ended up bowling the last over,” he said.

Reminiscing about the greatly supportive Eden Gardens crowd, Tendulkar said the involvement of the spectators is captured in a well-known refrain among the cricketers.

“When in Kolkata we used to hear a joke frequently — ‘Pehle do wicket lelo, baki ke aath wickets crowd le leta hai’ (first take the first two wickets, the remaining eight will be picked up by the crowd),” said.

“The experience to see the entire the stadium lit with torches was truly out of this world. They stay with you for the rest of your life,” Tendulkar added.