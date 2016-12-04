Tendulkar bats for two pitches in single Ranji game

more-in

As the Indian domestic cricket circuit tries to reinvent itself, Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday suggested that every Ranji Trophy game be played on two different pitches to prepare a better Test team for overseas assignments.

He also had an interesting take on how to make bilateral Test series engaging — by having back-to-back home-and-away rubbers so that the strength of the teams remains mostly constant but the conditions change to make for a bigger challenge.

However, it is Tendulkar’s suggested innovations of two different pitches for a single Ranji match which will make everyone sit up and take notice.

“I have thought a lot about neutral venues in the Ranji Trophy (which is being experimented this season). I have a suggestion which can be radical. “When we go to places like Australia, New Zealand, the West Indies and South Africa, we play with kookaburra balls which swing early.

“Think about a young Ranji batsman playing with the SG Test ball in India and then facing difficulty overseas,” Tendulkar said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“Let us have the first innings on a green top with kookaburra balls, which would give openers a challenge. Even bowlers will have something. Our spinners will also learn how to bowl with the kookaburra on green tops,” Tendulkar explained.

His next suggestion was even more interesting.

“Now let there be a pitch adjacent to the green top which would be a rank turner. The second innings could be played on that track with the SG Test ball which would also help our batsmen play against quality spin bowling.

“We have been too focused on playing pace in overseas conditions, but we should not forget how to play spin.

“Don’t forget even overseas teams are losing to us in India. May be they would start using SG in their domestic matches.”

For Tendulkar, two pitches and two balls in two innings takes the curator preparing designer pitches out of the equation and also nullifies the toss factor.