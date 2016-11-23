Tanmay returns to bat after hit on the head

more-in

Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal was rushed to a hospital after being hit on the head while fielding at forward short-leg but returned to bat later in the day during the Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chhattisgarh at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident occurred minutes before lunch, when Chhattisgarh wicketkeeper Manoj Singh’s pull off left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan smashed straight into Agarwal’s helmet. Though he turned around and dived for completing the catch, the ball landed on the ground.

Agarwal felt dizziness. A stretcher was called by the umpires Amiesh Saheba and Umesh Dubey. After conducting preliminary examinations, the medical staff at the stadium advised him to be taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. He was then stretchered off into the ambulance.

Although Agarwal was stable, he underwent a precautionary scan. As a result, Benjamin Thomas walked out to open with Akshath Reddy in Agarwal’s place. With Hyderabad losing wickets in a heap, Agarwal joined his teammates soon afterwards and walked out to bat at No. 5.