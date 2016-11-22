Tamil Nadu restricts Punjab

CRUCIAL STRIKE: Punjab players make a successful appeal to dismiss TN’s Dinesh Karthik, who had steadied the ship after two early wickets.

Finds itself just 66 short of taking first innings lead

NAGPUR: Sixtysix runs separate Tamil Nadu and Punjab for the first innings honour at the end of the second day’s play in their Ranji Trophy match at the Vidharbha Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Kaushik Gandhi and Vijay Shankar hold out hope for Tamil Nadu while Punjab will look the new ball that is due after five more overs for results.

Punjab resumed at 241 for six and added 43 as the lower half failed to apply itself. Punjab had the potential to cross 350 but credit to Tamil Nadu for restricting the opposition.

A lot depended on a good start but two strikes by Manpreet Gony saw Tamil Nadu lose L. Suryapprakash and B. Indrajith cheaply. The situation was retrieved by Abhinav Mukund and Gandhi as they put on 27 confident runs before the Tamil Nadu captain was done in by a ball that crawled to the wicket. Mukund was distinctly unlucky because he appeared in excellent touch till then.

The experienced Dinesh Karthik then took over the mantle and guided Gandhi. Karthik was not his usual restless self and chose to put his head down while Gandhi prospered at the other end to produce some delightful shots that demonstrated his talent to grow into a reliable batsman for his team.

Karthik and Gandhi added 75 crucial runs for the fourth wicket before left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh, playing his first match of the season, provided the breakthrough for Punjab. Karthik’s edge was taken brilliantly by Jiwanjot Singh at silly point. His 54 off 93 balls contained seven fours.

Tamil Nadu was well served by the gifted Shankar, who made an impression with his positive approach to add 62 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket stand with Gandhi, who has faced 206 balls for his 75 with nine fours. Shankar, having batted 55 balls for his 32, has struck five fours.

The scores:

Punjab — 1st innings: Manan Vohra lbw b Vignesh 73, Jiwanjot Singh c Jagadeesan b Crist 30, Uday Kaul run out 56, Mandeep Singh lbw b Vignesh 0, Gurkeerat Mann c Jagadeesan b Shankar 27, Mayank Siddana c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 18, Gitansh Khera (not out) 40, Sandeep Sharma b Crist 4, Manpreet Gony b Srinivas 16, Siddharth Kaul c Suryapprakash b Vignesh 4, Rajwinder Singh c Jagadeesan b Crist 5; Extras (lb-6, nb-3, w-2): 11; Total (in 100.2 overs): 284.

Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-107, 3-107, 4-160, 5-192, 6-234, 7-242, 8-264, 9-275.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 28.2-8-73-3, T. Natarajan 16-2-52-0, K. Vignesh 29-4-104-4, Aushik Srinivas 17-4-29-1, Vijay Shankar 10-2-20-1.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Abhinav Mukund b Sandeep 23, L. Suryapprakash c Khera b Gony 11, Kaushik Gandhi (batting) 75, B. Indrajith c Khera b Gony 16, Dinesh Karthik c Jiwanjot b Rajwinder 54, Vijay Shankar (batting) 32; Extras (b-1, lb-6): 7; Total (for four wkts in 75 overs): 218.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-44, 3-71, 4-156.

Punjab bowling: Sandeep Sharma 14-2-46-1, Manpreet Gony 15-1-48-2, Siddharth Kaul 16-0-54-0, Rajwinder Singh 22-7-36-1, Gurkeerat Mann 8-2-27-0.