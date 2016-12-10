Tamil Nadu piles it on as it makes the grade

more-in

Kaushik Gandhi hit his maiden double ton (202, 538b, 25x4) in first-class cricket and Vijay Shankar scored 102 (233b, 13x4) as Tamil Nadu declared its first innings on 580 for six in 229 overs on the final day of its Group A Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat at the KSCA stadium here.

With 26 points each, both the teams, along with Mumbai (30 points), entered the quarterfinals from the group.

When play resumed in the morning, Gujarat used six bowlers and bowled 34 overs till lunch with three coming from part-time pacemen — Priyank Panchal and Bhargav Merai. Captain Axar Patel, with 13 overs, bowled the most.

The pacemen were accorded two slips, four fielders on the off-side, and a lone outfielder at long leg. For some reason, Axar chose not to bowl his chief paceman Rush Kalaria. But, no one could render the fifth wicket stand between Kaushik Gandhi and Vijay Shankar defunct.

Vijay Shankar retired hurt with a back spasm, by which time the partnership had yielded 156 runs, after making 68 off 170 balls. He got to his fifty off 131 balls. By lunch, Tamil Nadu was on 480 for four in 190 overs.

Kaushik raised his double hundred with a square cut four off Hardik Patel. He had 25 fours and took 533 balls to reach the mark. Soon, he was bowled while trying to square cut the same bowler again.

Aswin Crist, who came in next, hit the first six of the match, off Rujul Bhatt, between long on and deep midwicket. Soon after, he sought a loft over mid-off, but was caught there.

Vijay Shankar, who resumed his innings with a shrewd late cut for four off Hardik, and B. Aparajith dragged Tamil Nadu to 550 for six in 216 overs.

More runs followed. Aparajith ran up his fifty off 135 balls with three fours, Vijay claimed his first hundred of the season (226b, 13x4) and their seventh-wicket partnership went past the 50-run mark.

Vijay retired again, Kalaria never bowled, Tamil Nadu declared, and the captains agreed for play to be called off early.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 307

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: L. Suryapprakash c Raval b Kalaria 6, Abhinav Mukund b Kalaria 99, Kaushik Gandhi b Hardik 202, B. Indrajith c & b Gaja 66, Dinesh Karthik c Raval b Panchal 18, Vijay Shankar (retd. hurt) 102, B. Aparajith (not out) 54, Aswin Crist c (sub) Karan b Hardik 8, R. Aushik Srinivas (not out) 0; Extras (nb-4, w-6, b-6, lb-9): 25; Total (in six wkts. decl. in 229 overs): 580

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-154, 3-270, 4-300, 5-496, 6-522.

Gujarat bowling: Rush Kalaria 20.1-5-47-2, Jasprit Bumrah 30-7-86-0, Chintan Gaja 34.5-14-84-1, Axar Patel 51-19-87-0, Rujul Bhatt 26-1-70-0, Hardik Patel 51-4-140-2, Priyank Panchal 8-1-30-1, Bhargav Merai 6-1-20-0, Manpreet Juneja 2-1-1-0.

Match drawn

Man-of-the-match: Kaushik Gandhi

Tamil Nadu 3, Gujarat 1