Tamil Nadu beats Karnataka; storms into semifinals

Tamil Nadu Ranji players celebrate after a dismissal during the quarterfinal match against Karnataka in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Ranji trophy team entered semifinals by thrashing Karnataka by seven wickets in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Day 1 belonged to Ashwin Crist and Natarajan who bowled in tandem to dismiss Karnataka for 88. Crist took 6 for 31 and Natarajan 3 for 18.

Tamil Nadu also had their own troubles with the scoreboard on 33 for 3. But Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar joined together and added 70 runs for the fourth wicket. Vijay Shankar was out for 34.

On Day 2, Karnataka bowlers upped the ante and dismissed Tamil Nadu for 152 with Aravind (3 for 16) and Gopal (2 for 1) making for a tight race. Dinesh Karthik (31) and Vijay Shankar (34) were the leading run-scorers.

With a lead of just 64, Tamil Nadu bowlers once again dominated the game with some accurate bowling from Ashwin Crist, T. Natarajan and Vignesh. The Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund used just three bowlers in the Karnataka second innings.

The first-innings hero Ashwin Crist could not repeat his performance in Karnataka's second innings. He took 1 for 51. But Natarajan and Vignesh bowled brilliantly and dismissed Karnataka for 150. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 77. The Chepauk-hero Karun Nair once again failed to fire. He was out for 12. Except for Rahul, no other Karnataka batsmen could withstand the pressure put forth by Tamil Nadu bowlers.

Chasing a target of 87, Tamil Nadu were in a tough spot at 35 for 3. But Dinesh Karthik (41) and Baba Indrajith (16) saw their team through. Dinesh Karthik was in a murdering mood by scoring 41 off just 30 balls with five fours and 2 sixes.

The game was all over in just two days.