TN to protest rescheduling of Bengal-Gujarat match

more-in

Tamil Nadu is extremely unhappy over the rescheduling of the Bengal-Gujarat Ranji Trophy match to after all the other teams in Group-A would have completed their league engagements.

“It is unfair, and it gives a big advantage to Bengal and Gujarat in their quest for entering the last eight stage. They will know exactly what they have to do,” TNCA secretary K.S. Viswanathan told The Hindu here on Sunday.

The second-placed Tamil Nadu, which has 23 points from seven games, plays its last league game against Gujarat from December 7. Gujarat and Bengal have 21 and 16 points from five matches each. Mumbai leads the group with 26 points from six matches. The top three teams progress to the quarterfinals.

The issue began when the Bengal-Gujarat clash in New Delhi from November 5 to 8 finished without a ball being bowled because of smog. That contest has now been rescheduled from December 15 in Visakhapatnam.

The seven other teams in the group would have concluded their matches long before this game gets underway.

According to tournament rules, if the first innings is incomplete because of inclement weather or otherwise, both teams get one point each. So Tamil Nadu argues that Bengal and Gujarat should have shared two points.

“Last season, Tamil Nadu suffered because of rain, particularly in home matches. For all those games, we got only one point. It hurt our chances of qualification,” said Viswanathan. “The TNCA believes both Bengal and Gujarat should have got a point each from that match.”

However, that clash has been rescheduled, and the TNCA plans to write a letter to the BCCI about what, it feels, is an “unfair” move to re-play the game. The TNCA is also likely to lodge an official protest soon.

The arrangement for all the teams to begin their final league fixtures on the same day is to ensure that no two teams are in a position to manipulate the course of their matches after knowing the results from the other games.

The issue threatens to get bigger as the competitive Group-A enters the climactic phase.