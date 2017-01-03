Cricket

TN docked for slow over-rate

Tamil Nadu has yet again been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in Mumbai’s first innings. As a result, captain Abhinav Mukund has been fined 100 per cent of his match-fees while the rest of his team-mates have been punished 50 per cent.

Even after deducting allowance for stoppages, match referee Sunil Chaturvedi and on-field umpires Virender Sharma and Abhijit Deshmukh found Tamil Nadu two overs short during Mumbai’s prolonged first innings.

Despite it being a minor offence in the rulebook, since Tamil Nadu had faltered for the fourth time this season, Chaturvedi was left with no option but to impose a hefty penalty. — Special Correspondent

