Statistical highlights of India-England fifth Test at Chennai

The statistical highlights of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai:

Day 1

# Joe Root enjoys an outstanding batting record vs India in Tests — his tally being 1096 runs at an average of 73.06, including three hundreds and eight fifties, in eleven Tests.

# Among the batsmen with atleast ten innings in India—England Tests, Root’s average of 73.06 is the second highest behind the 75.27 by Ken Barrington — 1355 runs in 14 Tests, including three centuries and nine fifties.

# Root has taken his runs’ tally this year to 1471 (ave.50.72) in 17 Tests, including three centuries and ten fifties. The said aggregate is his highest in a calendar year, bettering the 1385 (ave.60.21) in 14 Tests in 2015.

# Root’s series aggregate of 485 at an average of 53.88 in five Tests in the current rubber is the fifth highest by an England batsman in a Test series in India — the highest being 594 (ave.99.00) in five Tests by Ken Barrington in 1961—62.

# Moeen Ali’s fifth Test hundred is his second vs India.

He hit two centuries in a Test series for the first time — 117 at Rajkot and 120 not out at Chennai.

# For the first time, Moeen Ali has amassed 1,000 runs in a calendar year in Tests — his tally being 1008 (ave.48.00) in 17 Tests.

# Moeen has joined Root, Bairstow and Cook to amass 1,000 runs or more this year in Tests. For the second time in a calendar year, four players have totalled 1,000 runs in a calendar year for England in Tests — the first occasion being in 2006 — the batsmen were Kevin Pietersen (1343), Paul Collingwood (1121), Andrew Strauss (1031) and Alistair Cook (1013).

# The above feat equals a record for most batsmen from a side to manage 1,000—plus runs in a calendar year. India and South Africa had achieved the feat in 2008 and Sri Lanka in 2009.

# Moeen is the sixth England batsman to hit two centuries in a Test series vs India in India, joining Ken Barrington, Colin Cowdrey, Mike Gatting, Andrew Struass and Alastair Cook.

# The 146-run stand between Ali and Root is the second highest for England for the third wicket vs India in India next only to the 206 between Cook and Pietersen at Mumbai in November 2012.

# Cook is the tenth batsman to complete 11,000 runs in Tests. He has taken the least time from his Test debut — 10 years and 290 days. Cook, at 31 years 357 days, is the youngest batsman to accomplish the feat.

# Virat became the 13th Indian fielder to complete 50 catches or more in Tests.

# Bairstow’s run-aggregate of 351 (ave.50.14) is a new record by an England wicketkeeper in a Test series vs India, surpassing the 319 (ave.35.44) in five Tests by Dick Spooner in 1951-52. The said tally is the most by an England wicketkeeper in a Test series in Asia.

Day 2

# Moeen Ali’s splendid 146 is his second highest Test score behind the 155 not out vs Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street in May 2016.

# While batting as number four batsman in Tests, Ali is averaging 53.00 — his tally being 212 in four innings, including a hundred and a fifty.

# Moeen, with 337 runs at an average of 42.12 in the present series, has produced his best performance in a Test series, eclipsing the 316 (ave.63.20) in four Tests vs Pakistan in 2016.

# Adil Rashid (60) has posted his highest score vs India — his second fifty in Tests. His highest score remains the 61 vs Pakistan at Dubai (DSC) in October 2015.

# Liam Dawson (66 not out off 148 balls) has recorded the highest score by England’s number eight batsman on Test debut, eclipsing 59 by David Bairstow vs India at The Oval in 1979.

# In all, eight England batsmen have registered 50—plus on Test debut while batting at number eighth position.

# Dawson’s innings is the highest by England’s number eight or lower order batsman on Test debut, bettering the 65 by Darren Gough as number nine batsman vs New Zealand at Manchester in 1994.

# Australia’s Gavin Robertson was the last number eight or lower order batsman to record a fifty on Test debut in India — 57 at Chennai in March 1998.

# Dawson and Rashid have provided the sixth occasion of number eight and nine batsmen recording fifty-plus in the same Test innings for England.

# The above occasion is England’s second vs India — the first was Walter Robins (76) and Hedley Verity (66 not out) at Manchester in 1936.

# Rashid and Dawson put on 108 for the eighth wicket — England’s third highest stand for this wicket—position vs India in Tests — the highest being 168 between Ray Illingworth and Peter Lever at Manchester in 1971.

# The partnership is the second highest for the 8th wicket at Chepauk — the highest being 112 between Imran Khan and Wasim Akram for Pakistan in Chennai in February 1987. The highest eighth—wicket partnership by a visiting pair in India is 124 between Keith Boyce and Vivian Richards at Delhi in December 1974.

# The average eighth wicket partnership in the present series is 48.76 — the second highest for any wicket in the 2016-17 series, now in progress, next only to the 61.00 for the third wicket.

# Ravichandran Ashwin has captured Ben Stokes’ wicket five times in five Tests, all in current rubber. This tally is the most times a bowler has taken his wicket.