South Africa routs Sri Lanka

THE CENTURIONS: Faf du Plessis (105) and Miller (117 not out) put on 117 for the fifth wicket after South Africa had been struggling at 108 for four.

South Africa captain A.B. de Villiers hailed an “almost perfect performance” after his team crushed Sri Lanka by 121 runs in the second One-Day International at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

He singled out Faf du Plessis and David Miller, who both hit centuries as South Africa recovered from a poor start and piled up 307 for six after being sent in on an unusually dry, slow pitch.

du Plessis (105) and Miller (117 not out) put on 117 for the fifth wicket off 136 balls after South Africa had been struggling at 108 for four.

South Africa’s total always seemed likely to be too many for the tourists to chase and so it proved, as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 186, giving South Africa a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

“It was a fantastic effort by Faf and David, an incredible partnership after being four down early on,” said de Villiers. The batting was backed up by good bowling and lively fielding.

Sri Lanka made a quick start, with Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga putting on 45 for the first wicket off 46 balls.

But both openers fell to outstanding catches, by du Plessis and de Villiers.

Sri Lanka captain Tharanga rued the failure of his other batsmen to make more than Dinesh Chandimal’s top score of 36. “There were lots of twenties and thirties but nobody went on,” he said.

Tharanga said the stand between du Plessis and Miller was the difference between the teams. de Villiers said South Africa had worked hard on taking the chances in the field after missed opportunities let it down when it lost a recent Twenty20 series. — AFP