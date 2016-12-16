Smith shows the way

THAT’S NO. 16: Steve Smith is gung-ho after reaching his century on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan.

Skipper Steve Smith scored a hundred and rookies Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb half-centuries as Australia took an early grip on the pink-ball first Test against Pakistan here on Thursday.

Smith, dropped on 53, showed the way as the Australians built the foundations for a sturdy first innings after winning the toss.

At the close before a first day Gabba crowd of more than 26,000, Australia was 288 for three with Smith on 110 and Handscomb, playing in only his second Test match, not out on 64.

Smith raised his 16th Test century with a driven four off Mohammad Amir with three overs left in the day. It came off 184 balls with 15 fours.

The pair put on an unbroken stand of 137 runs for the fourth wicket after 20-year-old opener Renshaw chipped in with an impressive 71 also playing in his second Test.

Smith was put down on 53 nearing the Dinner break when an edge off spinner Azhar Ali went in and out of wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed’s gloves. Smith and Handscomb batted through the entire final session when most wickets statistically tumble in pink-ball Tests under the lights to put Australia in a strong position.

Injury scare

Pakistan feared it might have lost its star pace bowler Mohammad Amir after he fell to the ground in the final session clutching his right knee after a misfield.

He was ferried off the ground by a medi-cab, but remarkably returned to the field 30 minutes later and went on to finish the session bowling with the second new ball.

Amir had Warner leg before wicket for 32 after the Australian vice-captain was struck on the pad on leg stump.

Warner was given out by English umpire Ian Gould and did not seek a review, ending an opening stand of 70.

Khawaja, coming off his man-of-the-match 145 in last month’s day-night third Test in Adelaide against South Africa, lasted just six balls before he was out to a false stroke to leg-spinner Yasir Shah. Renshaw did not put a foot wrong in an assured innings until the 44th over when he was caught behind off Wahab for 71 off 125 balls with nine fours. — AFP