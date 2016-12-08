Siddana’s century thwarts Mumbai

more-in

: It was a hard grind that spanned 170 overs. Cricket stood still, as time moved briskly. Mayank Siddana and Gurkeerat Mann took Punjab to a total of 468 against Mumbai on the second day of the Ranji Trophy group-A league match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

Punjab was on a mission and there was no luxury of indulging in any attempt at entertainment, except for brief spells.

Two senior citizens who had driven from London to Mumbai, on a different mission, and had reached the stadium specifically to see the most modern cricket venue in the country, were perplexed to see the empty stands and two teams that could not be categorised as home teams.

For Raj Karadi and Ramesh Chauhan, it was perhaps a stark contrast to cricket back home in London, but for the teams, it was a professional task, possibly to promote individual career.

Thus, medium pacer Shardul Thakur going away on national duty after taking both the Punjab openers on Wednesday, reducing the Mumbai team to a similar status as a snake without its venom, was also a welcome news of progress.

As a top class team that has already ensured its qualification to the knock-out phase, Mumbai handled the added challenge manfully, as occasional off-spinner Suryakumar Yadav added two more wickets to his overnight dramatic haul of two wickets in one over.

Skipper and wicket-keeper Aditya Tare also had a fine time behind the stumps for Mumbai as he grasped five catches in all. The pick of the lot was the one he took, right on top of the stumps, to dismiss Manpreet Grewal who was looking for the big hits.

Of course, by then, the century by Mayank Siddana and a fluent 93 by

skipper Gurkeerat Mann, the third Punjab player to miss a century in

the innings, had literally killed the enthusiasm of the Mumbai attack

on a surprisingly lively pitch.

Manpreet Grewal resumed his entertainment from where he had left at the batting crease, by sending the off stump of opener Shreyas Iyer flying, with a deceptive delivery that the batsmen had misread.

That was a token sight of inspiration for the Punjab team which needs to conjure up an outright victory in the next two days against the formidable opponent to possibly revive its chances of making the quarterfinals, against the odds.

With only pride at stake, Mumbai will do what it takes, to be better prepared for the knock-out stage, by enacting another grind.

The scores:

Punjab —1st innings: Jiwanjot Singh c Aditya Tare b Shardul Thakur 4, Pargat Singh c Aditya Tare b Shardul Thakur 29, Uday Kaul lbw b Suryakumar Yadav 86, Mandeep Singh c Tushar Deshpande b Suryakumar Yadav 78, Gitansh Khera c Aditya Tare b Royston Dias 16, Mayank Siddana c Kaustubh Pawar b Tushar Deshpande 115, Gurkeerat Mann c Aditya Tare b Tushar Deshpande 93, Manpreet Grewal c Aditya Tare b Suryakumar Yadav 31, Siddharth Kaul c Tushar Deshpande b Suryakumar Yadav 0, Kamal Passi (not out) 0, Rajwinder Golu lbw b Vishal Dabholkar 0; Extras (b-4, lb-6, nb-5, w-1) 16; Total (in 169.5 overs): 468.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-63, 3-201, 4-202, 5-256, 6-434, 7-435, 8-466, 9-467.

Mumbai bowling : Shardul Thakur 18-3-44-2, Tushar Deshpande 32-9-72-2, Royston Dias 32-10-86-1, Vishal Dabholkar 47.5-11-140-1, Shubham Ranjane 12-2-35-0, Suryakumar Yadav 19-2-47-4, Kaustubh Pawar 9-2-34-0.

Mumbai —1st innings: Kaustubh Pawar (batting) 1; Shreyas Iyer b

Manpreet Gony 0; Armaan Jaffer lbw b Kamal Passi 7; Total (for two

wkts. in 7.2 overs): 8.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-8.

Punjab bowling: Manpreet Grewal 3-0-6-1, Rajwinder Golu 3-2-1-0, Siddharth Kaul 1-0-1-0, Kamal Passi 0.2-0-0-1.