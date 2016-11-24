Shreyas lifts the gloom in Mumbai camp

more-in

Shreyas Iyer couldn’t have returned to form at a more opportune time. At the end of the second day, Mumbai, at 58 for three and still 379 adrift of Gujarat’s first innings total, was in a despondent mood.

However, Shreyas, with a stroke-filled 191 n.o. (310b, 18x4, 2x6), first dispelled the gloom then set about eliminating the possibility of defeat and by the end of the day had taken Mumbai to 328 for six, giving it a decent shy at Gujarat's score.

With just a day remaining and Mumbai adrift by 109 runs, securing the first innings lead seems to be the only thing to play for.

“I wasn’t worried [about my form],” Shreyas said. “I was getting good starts but wasn’t able to convert them. So it feels good. But, it’s not yet over.”

If the early morning buzz at the KSCA Stadium on Wednesday was all about Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel being called up for National duty, the rest of the day was Shreyas’s.

In the company of night-watchman Dhawal Kulkarni (61, 185b, 11x4) he stitched together a 187-run partnership and ensured that Gujarat would go wicket-less till an hour after lunch.

In the first half an hour alone he accounted for five boundaries, which more than hinted at the method the 21-year-old would employ.

It probably rubbed off on Dhawal, who after having blocked his way to five runs off 55 balls, turned expansive.

He particularly took a liking to Axar Patel, lofting him over the infield several times. Shreyas on the other hand was happy to deal in singles, more so with the field spread out for him.

Samit Gohil, deputising for Parthiv, could have caught him down the leg-side when on 55, but for a part-timer it was a difficult one.

“Today they weren’t allowing me to play my strokes,” said Shreyas. “So I had to step out and manoeuvre the ball. I was trying to get to the non-striker’s end and to keep my body language positive. These things worked really well for me.”

For Gujarat, Jasprit Bumrah had his moments —removing Dhawal and later Abhishek Nayar in the first overs of his new spells. So did Axar after a hard day’s toil when he bowled Suryakumar Yadav. None of them, though, had a lasting effect.

What could have indeed caused jitters came at the fag end as on Tuesday. Gujarat, which had bowled two extra overs then and had the wicket of Aditya Tare in the last over, managed four on Wednesday and almost got Shreyas, not once but twice.

But Manpreet Juneja fluffed a run out chance first with a rank bad throw to the wicketkeeper’s end and then dropped him at silly mid-on off Bumrah.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 437.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Parthiv b Bumrah 5, Jay Bista b Bumrah 0, Shreyas Iyer (batting) 191, Aditya Tare c & b Karan 26, Dhawal Kulkarni b Bumrah 61, Suryakumar Yadav b Axar 18, Abhishek Nayar lbw b Bumrah 14, Shubham Ranjane (batting) 0; Extras (b-7, lb-4, nb-2): 13; Total (for six wickets in 115 overs): 328.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-58, 4-245, 5-289, 6-319.

Gujarat bowling: Rush Kalaria 13-3-35-0, Jasprit Bumrah 18-7-49-4, Axar Patel 36-4-115-1, Karan Patel 17-3-45-1, Hardik Patel 23-5-57-0, Priyank Panchal 8-1-16-0.