Shetty satisfied with preparations for Test: Manoj

TAKING STOCK: Ratnakar Shetty (third from right) with the HCA officials during the inspection on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association reiterated its preparedness to host the India-Bangladesh Test at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here from February 9 to Ratnakar Shetty, BCCI General Manager (Game Development), who inspected the venue on Wednesday.

“Shetty was satisfied with the way things are moving. Though there were no specific suggestions from him, he assured that the BCCI would respect the elected body and extend full cooperation for conducting the Test,” HCA secretary John Manoj told The Hindu.

There was no official briefing from the BCCI official after his visit, which included an inspection of all the facilities and a detailed discussion with HCA curator Y.L. Chandrasekhar about the pitch preparations.

Manoj revealed that the release of funds from the BCCI was not discussed. “I repeat that it is no more an issue since we have already signed an agreement for in-stadia rights which should take care of the expenditure for the Test.”