Sharma, Pandey get MP out of the woods

NEW DELHI: A gritty eighth-wicket stand of 121 runs between Ankit Sharma and Ishwar Pandey helped Madhya Pradesh inch closer to Bengal’s huge first innings score of 475, on the third day of the Group A Ranji Trophy match at the Palam Ground here on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh reached 363 for eight, still 112 runs adrift.

Ankit Sharma, unbeaten on 90 (131b, 4x7, 3x6), is MP’s hope having shared an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs for the ninth wicket with Naman Ojha (40 batting).

Earlier, Rajat Patidar made a fine 86 (107 b, 4x15, 2x6) as MP resumed at 19 for one.

Patidar and Mukul Raghav shared an 84-run stand for the second wicket after which MP lost six wickets quickly to reach 166 for seven.

Ankit Sharma then anchored two good partnerships with Ishwar Pandey (63; 55b, 4x6, 3x6) to steer MP out of the woods and keep it in the hunt.