Sanklecha strikes to push Assam on to the back-foot

Maharashtra puts up 542 with Khurana making an unbeaten century

Chirag Khurana piled on the misery on Assam with an unbeaten century on Tuesday to help Maharashtra to a commanding first-innings total of 542 on day two of their Ranji Trophy league match here.

At stumps, Assam was 132 for three, with Rishav Das batting on 53 and Kunal Saikia on 38.

Khurana, who was reprieved when he was on five on day one — he was bowled off a no-ball by left-arm pacer Mrinmoy Dutta — made Assam pay with an innings that was calm and composed.

Khurana and ’keeper-batsman Vishant More put on 124 runs for the sixth wicket, ceding no ground to the opposition in the first session of the play.

With the field spread out after the pacers had failed to create sustained pressure, they rotated strike regularly.

Assam got its first breakthrough when More cut a short delivery from leg-spinner Amit Verma straight to backward point.

Khurana employed the sweep on more than one occasion to the spinners to find the boundary, and his familiarity with the IIT Chemplast ground from playing in the city league last year came in handy as he scored his first ton of the season.

When Assam batted, Maharashtra pacer Anupam Sanklecha, who had scalped 14 in the previous match, continued with his wicket-taking form to rattle the top order.

He struck twice in the fifth over. Opener Rahul Hazarika was caught at second slip, and Sanklecha then got Sibsankar Roy to play on. Amit Verma foiled the hat-trick with a square drive to the point boundary.

However, Sanklecha soon got Verma with a well-constructed ploy. The fast bowler pushed Verma on to the back foot with a couple of deliveries before pitching one full to draw the error and get the left-hander caught behind.

Opener Rishav Das and wicket-keeper Kunal Saikia then put on 76-runs to ensure Assam got to stumps without further loss.

The scores:

Maharashtra — 1st innings: Swapnil Gugale c Hazarika b Dutta 50, Murtaza Trunkwala c Saikia b Purkayastha 22, Naushad Shaik c Saikia b Ahmed 97, Kedhar Jadhav c Hazarika b Mohammed 115, Ankeet Bawne c Verma b Mohammed 38, Chirag Khurana (not out) 112, Vishant More c Purkayastha b Verma 48, Akshay Darekar lbw b Mohammed 2, Anupam Sanklecha c Saikia b Ahmed 34, Moshin Sayyed c Saikia b Ahmed 0, Satyajeet Bachhav c Karthick b Dutta 9, Extras (b-5, nb-7, wd-3) 15; Total (in 144 overs) 542.

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-83, 3-266, 4-325, 5-327, 6-451, 7-456, 8-524, 9-524.

Assam bowling: Arup Das 34-5-102-0, Mrinmoy Dutta 24-3-106-2, Abu Nechim Ahmed 22-1-83-3, Sarupam Purkayastha 19-2-105-1, J. Syed Mohammed 33-6-91-3, Amit Verma 12-1-50-1.

Assam — 1st innings: Rishav Das (batting) 53, Rahul Hazarika c Shaik b Sanklecha 5, Sibsankar Roy b Sanklecha 0, Amit Verma c More b Sanklecha 27, Kunal Saikia (batting) 38, Extras (b-4, penalty-5) 9; Total (for three wickets in 35 overs) 132.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-56.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 10-1-45-3, Moshin Sayyed 9-3-24-0, Akshay Darekar 7-1-27-0, Satyajeet Bachhav 7-1-16-0, Chirag Khurana 2-0-11-0.