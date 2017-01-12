Sanju let off with a warning

more-in

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has let off Sanju Samson with a warning that any future breach of discipline by him will invite strict action from the association.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was issued a show-cause notice for breaking his cricket bat and leaving the dressing room in the middle of the match without permission during Kerala’s Ranji Trophy match against Andhra in Mumbai last season.

The KCA had constituted a four-member committee to look into the alleged breaches of discipline by Sanju.

Sanju had tendered an apology before the committee which conducted the hearing last month. The committee submitted its report to the KCA’s central committee for further action.

Keeping his career in mind

The central committee, which met earlier this month, accepted the recommendations of the committee and decided not to take any strict action against the player as it might jeopardise his career.

However, the KCA sources said that the player’s future conduct will be closely monitored and strict action will be taken if he breaches the code of conduct again.

The KCA has banned Sanju’s father Samson Viswanadh, who allegedly abused former KCA president T.C. Mathew and other KCA officials, from entering the team hotel, dressing room, stadium and places where his son will be practising.

Viswanadh was also banned from interacting with any KCA official, coaches and support staff without prior permission from the team manager or officials concerned.

Sanju, on Monday, was named in the Kerala team for the South Zone Syed Mustaq Ali T20 tournament.