Sanjay Yadav among surprise selections

The Tamil Nadu team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament contains a few surprises.

None more than the selection of R. Sanjay Yadav, a left-arm spinning all-rounder, ahead of R. Sai Kishore who was outstanding in the TNPL.

Arguably the most promising spinner in the State, left-armer Sai Kishore has been impressive with his height, high-arm action, the ability to spin the ball and harness the angles.

In the TNPL, he was an ‘impact’ bowler revelling in pressure situations.

Explaining this contentious selection to The Hindu, chairman of the State selection panel S. Sharath said: “Sanjay Yadav is a useful left-arm spinner who can bat as well. He has been impressive at the camp and did well in the practice game.”

Sharath added, “Sai Kishore is young and his opportunities will come.”

Tamil Nadu has several choices in left-arm spin. While the experienced Rahil Shah finds a place, Sai Kishore’s omission as a second specialist left-arm spinner can be debated upon.

After all, the State side is not short of batting ability and might require specialist bowlers more than bits and pieces cricketers; more so since there is no off-spinner in the squad. In fact, Baba Aparajith’s brand of spin is the only off-spin option for the side.

Interestingly, Aparajith, who struggled right through the Ranji season, has been made the vice-captain in this format and will now be a part of the team-management.

M. Ashwin, whose style is suited to T20 cricket, is the leg-spinner in the squad.

Aswin Crist, T. Natarajan and K. Vignesh pick themselves in the pace attack. Antony Dhas, who has done well in the shortest format of the game, misses out. It has been learnt that the team-management and the selectors want Dhas to work on his fitness. “He has put on weight,” said a source.

S. Harish Kumar, a pace-bowling all-rounder, has been chosen instead. Of course, skipper Vijay Shankar, a multi-dimensional cricketer, will bolster the pace attack.

While there are several automatic choices in batting, a couple of slots were up for grabs. S. Anirudha finds a place primarily for his big-hitting ability. “Anirudha has done well in this format in the past and is looking in good shape now,” said Sharath.

The experienced R. Sathish has beaten back the challenge from the likes of pace-bowling all-rounder R. Rajkumar. “Sathish adds value to the team, he can hit the ball long and bowls useful seam. We have tried to cover all the bases,” Sharath said.

Washington Sundar, an elegant, strokeful left-hander and a lanky off-spinner with possibilities, must consider himself unlucky to have missed the cut.

The squad: Vijay Shankar (capt), Baba Aparajith (vice-capt), Abhinav Mukund, S. Anirudha, M. Kaushik Gandhi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), R. Sathish, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Rahil Shah, M. Ashwin, T. Natarajan, K. Vignesh, Aswin Crist, S. Harish Kumar, R. Sanjay Yadav and B. Indrajith.