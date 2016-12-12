Saha, Shami will miss Chennai Test

more-in

Parthiv Patel’s return to India’s Test side is set to be prolonged as wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been ruled out of India’s series-concluding rubber against England, starting in Chennai on December 16.

Mohammad Shami, who also missed the ongoing fourth Test, will not recover either in time for the fifth Test.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the BCCI stated Saha had not recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the second Test at Visakhapatnam.

Shami has been sidelined due to a right knee problem that has plagued him right through the series.

“Shami has soreness in his right knee and has been advised rest and rehabilitation. He will go to the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru, to start his recovery programme,” the statement said.

Saha is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA, the statement said.

The BCCI has not yet announced whether Ishant Sharma will join the squad for the last Test.