SC to hear Lodha panel on Dec 15

more-in

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur will, on December 15, consider the recommendations made by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee for the removal of BCCI office-bearers who are septuagenarians, government ministers and/or long-time administrators.

When the hearing on December 9 was adjourned, the apex court’s amicus curiae in the case, Gopal Subramanium, had informed the Court that the panel report required serious consideration and should be heard as soon as possible.

The December 15 hearing will be crucial, considering that the Supreme Court, on November 10, had dismissed the review petition filed by the BCCI against a July 18 order fully endorsing Justice Lodha’s recommendations for transparency in cricket administration.

The court had given the BCCI administrators time till the first week of December to muster support from its State members and make them fall in line with the Lodha panel suggestions.

However, the Committee has again pushed for the ouster of BCCI administrators. Besides office-bearers who are 70 or over, government ministers, and/or have already served on the Board for nine years, the panel has sought the disqualification of those who are not Indian citizens, those who hold an office or post in a sports or athletic association or federation apart from cricket, those declared insolvent, or of unsound mind and administrators charged with crimes.

In his reply, BCCI president Anurag Thakur said “great chaos” would ensue if the Supreme Court implemented the Committee’s recommendations.

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court, Anurag Thakur said: “The removal of democratically elected office bearers of the BCCI or the State cricket associations will not result in any benefit to the game, and shall instead paralyse the administration, immediately creating great chaos.”

He further alleged that the Lodha panel’s recommendations seemed to aim at making the BCCI a “weak organisation”.

The Board president said the Committee’s suggestion to the Supreme Court to appoint former Union Home Secretary G.K. Pillai as auditor was an attempt to shift the responsibility of being the “custodian” of cricket to a third party.