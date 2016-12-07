SC allows BCCI to release money for remaining 2 India-England Tests

more-in

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs. 1.33 crore expense money for the remaining India-England Test matches in Mumbai and Chennai.

It, however, refused to entertain another plea of the BCCI seeking release of Rs. 3.79 crore for six India-England limited over matches between January 15 and February 1. Instead, the apex court allowed the cricket body to withdraw Rs 25 lakh a match.

It said the match expenses would be audited and the BCCI should clean with all the expenses incurred during the five India-England Test matches.