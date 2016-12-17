Root and Moeen make it England’s day

ALL ABOUT TIMING: Moeen Ali’s unbeaten century contained a dozen boundaries, the pick being this one off Ishant Sharma.

The sun shone bright at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday and England drew additional warmth from Joe Root and centurion Moeen Ali.

At close on the opening day of the fifth and final Test, England scored 284 for four in the first innings. A fine start indeed, but Alastair Cook’s men frittered one such endeavour in the previous Test in Mumbai and India will surely remember recent history.

Having survived Cyclone Vardah, the pitch proved adequate and the bounce was fine while the outfield remained sluggish.

On a surface that held no demons, England’s first innings hinged on Root (88, 144b, 10x4) and the 146-run third-wicket partnership he shared with Moeen (120 batting, 222b, 12x4). The duo batted together for 251 balls, vindicating Cook’s decision to take first strike.

Prolific

Root’s fourth fifty of the series was in keeping with his stature and repertoire. Walking in after Keaton Jennings’s dismissal, Root was ever alert to runs. Fittingly, he struck England’s first four.

When Umesh Yadav dug in short and a touch wide, Root stood on his toes, rode the bounce and drew an arc with his bat, sending the ball racing past the ropes. If a slash had style, this was it.

In a few minutes, Root watched Cook depart but ensured that the alarm bells never rang even when the fans roared while local-boy R. Ashwin ambled in to bowl the 18th over.

A streaky four off Umesh and an edged single off Ashwin were the few blemishes as Root struck, however clichéd it sounds, roots. He found a comrade in Moeen, who has waxed and waned over the last four Tests, with a high of 117 and the low of a ‘duck’.

Another blob looked possible when the southpaw lofted Ravindra Jadeja, but a leaping K.L. Rahul at mid-wicket timed his jump late and dropped the catch. Later, Moeen survived two reviews, both lbw appeals, initiated by Jadeja and Amit Mishra.

Jayant out with a niggle

If Moeen bided his time, Root pulled and slog-swept leg-spinner Mishra, who had replaced an injured Jayant Yadav (hamstring niggle).

While Ashwin and Jadeja proved restrictive, Mishra offered respite.

England cashed in and moved to 68 for two at lunch.

After the break, Root and Moeen hastened the scoring-rate. Kohli often employed a 6-3 field, making it imperative for the spinners to stick to the off-stump line. Root often undid those plans by dancing down to drive or clip off his legs. He also employed the slog-sweep, a stroke that found a second purveyor in Moeen.

If England’s first 50 came off a sedate 139 deliveries, the second and third fifties took just 95 and 75 balls during a period when Root and Moeen reigned.

Just as the former seemed set for a ton, he inexplicably made an exit. An attempt to sweep Jadeja proved fatal, the under-edge picked up by the UltraEdge technology during India’s review.

The milestone that Root missed proved attainable for Moeen.

The latter lofted Ashwin and as the shadows lengthened, essayed a glorious cover-drive off Ishant Sharma. While Moeen reached his fifth Test century, Jonny Bairstow (49) joined the merry-act in an 86-run fourth-wicket stand.

Bairstow slammed three sixes — two off Jadeja and one off Ashwin — before finding Rahul at short-cover. Yet, with Moeen remaining firm, England would believe that it wrested the first day’s honours.

Jennings falls quickly, again

In the morning, Cook nudged a brace off the game’s first ball to reach 11,000 runs in Tests even as his opening colleague Jennings got acquainted with the capricious nature of Tests.

Having soared with a hundred on debut in Mumbai, followed by a second-innings duck, Jennings slumped again for one, loosely driving against Ishant, who was selected ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Cook left too, edging Jadeja to his counterpart Kohli.

England was 21 for two and just as the decision to bat first seemed to unravel, Root and Moeen joined forces and offered stability.