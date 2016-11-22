Resilient show by Gupta and Chauhan

more-in

Pankaj Rao’s spirited spell fetches him his maiden five-for

VALSAD: Thanks to a spirited spell by new-ball bowler Pankaj Rao and the resilience displayed by openers Sahil Gupta and Abhimanyu Chauhan, Chhattisgarh ensured that its Ranji Trophy Group C tie versus Hyderabad was in balance halfway into the match.

At the end of the second day’s play at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Chhattisgarh, after restricting Hyderabad to 351, was safely placed at 124 for one. Despite losing Gupta in the dying minutes, Chauhan hung around with nightwatchman Sumit Ruikar to keep his team in the game.

On the opening day, Rao — Chhattisgarh’s lead pacer — had struggled to hit the straps consistently. After being deprived of the second new ball late on the first evening, Rao looked a different bowler once skipper Mohammad Kaif threw the ball to him in the eighth over of the morning.

His nagging line to the left-handed duo of B. Sandeep and Mehdi Hasan dried the run flow. Soon after Hyderabad crossed the 300-run mark, Hasan’s attempt to break the shackles with a straight drive only ended up in Rao taking a brilliant catch.

That opened the floodgates as Hyderabad lost its last six wickets for just 51 runs. Rao accounted for wicket-keeper Habeeb Ahmed with the delivery of the innings. The ball pitched around the off-stump and came back sharply in through the gate to send the leg-stump cartwheeling. Rao’s marathon opening spell thus read 10-4-9-2.

Tamrakar then induced Sandeep into an uppish drive with the lunch break approaching and Amandeep Khare accepted the catch at square point to deprive the batsman of a second successive hundred.

After the break, Rao wrapped up the tail and earned his maiden five-for with Mohammad Siraj’s dismissal.

Chauhan and Gupta then gave Chhattisgarh an ideal start. They first took the sheen off the new ball even as they capitalised on scoring opportunities. While Gupta was the more cautious, Chauhan’s first eight scoring shots were boundaries; his twin cover-drives off C.V. Milind in the last over before tea being the highlights.

Hyderabad’s poor catching helped the openers’ cause as both got a reprieve. However, just after the duo registered Chhattisgarh’s maiden three-digit partnership for the opening wicket and looked set to see the day through, Gupta played across the line to a straighter one from Siraj and gave Hyderabad a reason to smile at the end.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c M. Singh b A.K. Singh 39, Akshath Reddy c M. Singh b Rao 1, S. Badrinath c M. Singh b Chauhan 134, B. Sandeep c Khare b Tamrakar 96, Benjamin Thomas c M. Singh b Chauhan 0, Mehdi Hasan c & b Rao 28, Habeeb Ahmed b Rao 9, C.V. Milind lbw b Tamrakar 3, Akash Bhandari c Khare b Rao 12, Mohammad Siraj c Khare b Rao 11, Ravi Kiran (not out) 7; Extras (lb-4, nb-5, w-2): 11; Total (in 127.3 overs): 351.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-122, 3-244, 4-244, 5-300, 6-310, 7-317, 8-325, 9-333.

Chhattisgarh bowling: Abhyuday Kant Singh 26-9-48-1, Pankaj Rao 36.3-9-89-5, Abhimanyu Chauhan 13-3-35-2, Abhishek Tamrakar 27-5-92-2, Sumit Ruikar 21-4-71-0, Sahil Gupta 2-0-7-0, Amandeep Khare 2-0-5-0.

Chhattisgarh — 1st innings: Sahil Gupta lbw b Siraj 55, Abhimanyu Chauhan (batting) 55, Sumit Ruikar (batting) 2; Extras (b-6, lb-6): 12; Total (for one wkt., in 49 overs): 124.

Fall of wicket: 1-121.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 14-7-25-0, C.V. Milind 14-7-33-0, Mohammad Siraj 11-4-23-1, Mehdi Hasan 5-3-10-0, Akash Bhandari 5-0-21-0.