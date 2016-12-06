Rescheduled Ranji matches cancelled

more-in

MUMBAI: It’s official. The two Ranji Trophy matches that had been controversially abandoned on the second day due to smog in New Delhi will not be rescheduled.

Instead, the four teams involved — Gujarat, Bengal (Group A), Hyderabad and Tripura (Group C) — will get a point each from their fifth round games, which had earlier been rescheduled to December 15.

“All the rules, regulations and playing conditions were reviewed. Looking at it, it was decided that the teams should be given one point each,” said Snehal Parikh, Baroda Cricket Association joint-secretary, who chaired the BCCI senior tournament committee in the absence of its chief Gautam Roy.

“This was an extraordinary situation. But such situations may occur in future and you can’t keep prolonging the tournament.”

With players facing breathing problems due to the smog in New Delhi, the fifth-round games were called off abruptly on the second day.

While the BCCI in a statement announced that the matches would be rescheduled after consulting the technical committee, some State units protested against the decision.

Shirke admitted that the matter was mistakenly forwarded to the technical committee instead of the senior tournament committee.

“The terms of reference of the technical committee do not come into play once the tournament is on. When the tournament is on, the senior tournament committee takes over and takes calls on any matter pertaining to the conduct of the senior tournaments,” he said.

“Therefore, this matter should have been forwarded to the senior tournament committee. For whatever reasons — because of the umpires calling off the match on Day 2, or because the smog was a natural calamity — we have now decided to make the rules more explicit so that such situations do not occur in future.

“Everything is a learning process. This is the first time that there was a smog-affected match, therefore the senior tournament committee has taken a fair call,” he said.

Asked if he was misinformed by any of the BCCI executives about the rulebook before it was announced on November 6 that the matches would be rescheduled, Shirke said, “Whether I was misinformed or not, that’s a matter that’s gone by now. There’s no need to do any public prosecution of BCCI employees in front of you.”

Shirke further said the senior tournament committee had decided that Odisha’s last league match against Jharkhand, scheduled in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu from Wednesday, would be rescheduled following the death of the State Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The revised dates and venue would be finalised after considering availability of venues and logistics.