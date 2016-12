Ranji scores, round nine, day three

more-in

Group A

At Rajkot: Punjab 468 vs Mumbai 185 for nine in 60.3 overs (Sufiyan Shaikh 67, Shardul Thakur 70, Manpreet Singh Grewal four for 39) & 94 for two in 35 overs (Shreyas Iyer 59 batting).

At Nashik: Uttar Pradesh 481 & 117 for no loss in 31 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 55 batting, Almas Shaukat 61 batting) vs Baroda 458 in 121.1 overs (Kedar Devdhar 157, Aditya Waghmode 35, Irfan Pathan 81, Swapnil Singh 95, Sagar Mangalorkar 34, Imtiaz Ahmed four for 126).

At Delhi (Palam): Bengal 475 for nine decl. vs MP 363 for eight in 89 overs (Rajat Patidar 86, Ankit Sharma 90 batting, Ishwar Pandey 63, Naman Ojha 40 batting, Sayan Ghosh four for 87).

At Belagavi: Gujarat 307 vs TN 397 for four in 156 overs (Abhinav Mukund 99, Kaushik Gandhi 150 batting, B. Indrajith 66, Vijay Shankar 35 batting).

Group B

At Vadodara: Saurashtra 92 & 420 in 127.4 overs (K. Parmar 149, Sheldon Jackson 40, Arpit Vasavada 89, Jayadev Unadkat 80, Navdeep Saini three for 122) vs Delhi 237 & 109 for four in 30 overs (Gautam Gambhir 34, Shaurya Sanandia three for 39).

At Mohali: Maharashtra 163 & 218 in 47.3 overs (Kedar Jadhav 85, David Mathias three for 37) lost to Karnataka 345 in 110 overs (R. Samarth 64, Kaunain Abbas 41, Pavan Deshpande 70, Stuart Binny 46, R. Vinay Kumar 56 n.o., Anupam Sanklecha three for 78) & 39 for no loss in 10 overs. Points: Karnataka 7 (37); Maharashtra 0 (21).

At Noida: Rajasthan 140 & 163 in 54.5 overs (Amitkumar Gautam 51, Siddharth Dobal 34, Lalit Yadav six for 60) vs Vidarbha 116.

Group C

At Gwalior: Chhattisgarh 370 &101 for one in 29 overs (Sahil Gupta 33, Manoj Singh 45 batting) vs J&K 242 in 77.1 overs (Ian Chauhan 48, Parveez Rasool 92, Pankaj Rao three for 64, Sumit Ruikar five for 59).

At Kolkata: Haryana 231 & 261 for nine decl. in 66.4 overs (Nitin Saini 104, Shubham Rohilla 47, Joginder Sharma 31, Bunti Roy four for 42) bt Tripura 178 & 195 in 40.4 overs (M.B. Mura Singh 60, Gurinder Singh 62, Sanjay Pahal three for 47). Haryana 6 (31); Tripura 0 (14).

At Lucknow: Andhra 190 & 171 for six decl. in 29.3 overs (Hanuma Vihari 57, D.B. Prashanth Kumar 36, Mohammed Siraj four for 52) vs Hyderabad 143 in 74.5 overs (P. Vijay Kumar four for 40) & 13 for one in seven overs.

At Mumbai: Goa 380 & 99 for two in 35 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 54 batting) vs HP 528 in 97.2 overs ((Prashant Chopra 194, Sumeet Verma 160, Bipul Sharma 60, Rituraj Singh three for 89).

At Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Services 322 vs Kerala 271 for five in 97 overs (Bhavin Thakkar 32, Sachin Baby 112 batting, Jalaj Saxena 84, Irfan Khan three for 73).