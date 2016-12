Ranji scores, round nine, day one

more-in

Group A

At Rajkot: Punjab 468 in 169.5 overs (Uday Kaul 86, Mandeep Singh 78, Mayank Siddana 115, Gurkeerat Mann 93, Manpreet Singh Grewal 31, Surya Kumar Yadav four for 47) vs Mumbai Eight for two in 7.2 overs.

At Nashik: Uttar Pradesh 481 in 115 overs (Akshadeep Nath 45, Rinku Singh 40, Kuldeep Yadav 117, Saurabh Kumar 105, Imtiaz Ahmed 41 n.o., Babashafi Pathan three for 116, Sagar Mangalorkar three for 89) vs Baroda 242 for five in 63 overs (Kedar Devdhar 120 batting, Aditya Waghmode 35, Irfan Pathan 51 batting, Imtiaz Ahmed three for 58).

At Delhi (Palam): Bengal 475 for nine decl. in 135 overs (Abhishek Kumar Raman 36, Abhimanyu Eswaran 80, Shreevats Goswami 225 n.o., Pragyan Ojha 32, Puneet Datey four for 105, Chandrakant Sukare three for 105) vs MP 19 for one in 9 overs.

At Belagavi: Gujarat 307 in 112 overs (Priyank Pachal 113, Dhruv Raval 35, Axar Patel 44, T. Natarajan three for 86) vs TN 154 for two in 66 overs (Abhinav Mukund 99, Kaushik Gandhi 43 batting).

Group B

At Vadodara: Saurashtra 92 & 234 for five in 75 overs (K. Parmar 141 batting, Sheldon Jackson 40) vs Delhi 237 in 58.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 40, Manan Sharma 33, Pradeep Sangwan 75, Kushan Patel five for 72).

At Mohali: Maharashtra 163 vs Karnataka 313 for nine in 101 overs (R. Samarth 64, Kaunain Abbas 41, Pavan Deshpande 70, Stuart Binny 46, R. Vinay Kumar 36 batting, Anupam Sanklecha three for 69).

At Noida: Rajasthan 140 & 10 for no loss in 11 overs vs Vidarbha 116 in 41.3 overs (Siddhesh Wath 50, Pankaj Singh three for 52, Tanvir Mashrat Ul-Haq six for 21).

Group C

At Gwalior: Chhattisgarh 370 in 103.4 overs (Anupam Toppo 40, Amandeep Khare 106, Ashutosh Singh 41, Ajay Mandal 74, Sumit Ruikar 62, Samiullah Beigh five for 94, Aamir Aziz three for 44) vs J&K 33 for two in 13 overs.

At Kolkata: Haryana 231 & 186 for four in 43 overs (Nitin Saini 103, Shubham Rohilla 47) vs Tripura 178 in 58 overs (Bishal Ghosh 36, Smit Patel 102, Harshal Patel five for 27).

At Lucknow: Andhra 190 vs Hyderabad 81 for five in 45 overs.

At Mumbai: Goa 380 in 133 overs (Sagun Kamat 104, Snehal Kauthankar 43, Darshan Misal 106, Srinivas Fadte 38 n.o., Rituraj Singh 30, Akshay Chauhan three for 80) vs HP 254 for two in 45 overs (Prashant Chopra 144 batting, Sumeet Verma 70 batting).

At Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Services 322 in 102.1 overs (Anshul Gupta 105, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 71, Vikas Hathwala 30, Vikas Yadav 32, Atif Bin Ashraf four for 60) vs Kerala 31 for one in 11 overs.